Rapid-fire rundown: Fast facts for all 34 games on Sporting's 2022 schedule

By Patrik Bergabo
sportingkc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust days after the conclusion of the 2021 MLS season, we know our foes for 2022. Sporting Kansas City released its 2022 MLS regular season schedule on Wednesday afternoon - and now it's time to look ahead to what's at stake in each matchup. Sunday, Feb. 27 | at...

www.sportingkc.com

CBS Boston

Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
MLS
sportingkc.com

Five Road Trip Worthy Matches in the 2022 MLS Regular Season

In 2021, Sporting Kansas City enjoyed a winning record on the road (8-7-2, 26 points) for a second straight season. 2022 presents 17 opportunities for Sporting KC to replicate its past success away from home. Sporting opens the 2022 MLS regular season on the road, heading south to face Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Feb 27.
MLS
sportingkc.com

My Five: Five Highly Anticipated Home Matches in 2022

Earlier today, Sporting Kansas City released its 2022 MLS regular season schedule. Tomorrow, fans will be able to purchase tickets to the first five home matches at SeatGeek.com with the rest going on sale at a later date. Fans can enter the My Five contest presented by Hollywood Casino in...
MLS
sportingkc.com

Tickets on sale for first five Sporting KC home matches in 2022

Tickets are now on sale via SeatGeek for Sporting Kansas City's first five home matches of the 2022 MLS regular season. On Wednesday, Major League Soccer revealed Sporting's full schedule for next year including the following five home matches at Children's Mercy Park in March and April to begin the season:
MLS
sportingkc.com

10 things to know about Sporting KC's 2022 MLS schedule

We're just over two months from MLS opening day, when Sporting Kansas City heads East to take on Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 27 to open the 2022 campaign. Sporting KC released the club's full 2022 schedule earlier on Wednesday, so let's take a look at some...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract Extension

FOXBORO (CBS) — DeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future. Jones has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, New England announced Wednesday. The contract also includes an additional club option year for the 2025 season. Jones is coming off a stellar 2021 season where he finished fifth in MLS Defender of the Year voting. The 24-year-old registered career highs with 31 appearances, three goals, and five assists as he helped the Revolution set the all-time MLS points record and lift the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield. Jones’ three goals and five helpers...
MLS
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2). New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club’s first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008. The...
MLS
