Garbage pickup in Omaha has been suspended for Wednesday

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter took the stand in her own defense -- recalling the moment she used deadly force against Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Jennifer Mayerle has the details.
Actor Chris Noth is denying allegations made by two women to The Hollywood Reporter. The women say the 67-year-old, known for his role as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," sexually assaulted them. Jericka Duncan reports.
Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Friday that trials of its vaccine in children ages 2 to 5 show that it did not provide the expected immunity in kids this age, and it is adding a third dose to the regimen. The company decided to add the third dose...
U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
SEATTLE (AP) — Aerospace giant Boeing said Friday it’s suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees. The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.
Following a unanimous vote of its outside panel of vaccine advisers, the CDC on Thursday issued updated recommendations preferring Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's, in light of new data about the risk of a rare blood clotting side effect linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot.
