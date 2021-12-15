How Far Did Washington Slide in Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys?

The NFL’s efforts to go global are taking shape. On Wednesday at an owners’ meeting in Dallas, the league made final votes on home marketing area (HMA) designations, which give teams the right to enter foreign markets. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers were all awarded HMA licenses in Mexico. The Cowboys, who first played in Mexico City in 1994, are expected to be one of the most active franchises taking part in the international initiative. Eighteen teams in total were awarded licenses, across...

