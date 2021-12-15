ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Far Did Washington Slide in Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys?

By Bri Amaranthus - Sports Illustrated
ourcommunitynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sunday's loss, Washington is at No. 21. The...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jerry Jones turning on Dak Prescott isn’t what the Cowboys need

Despite blaming Dallas Cowboys wide receivers last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now saying it’s “fair” to say Dak Prescott is in a slump. In Dallas, there doesn’t seem to be enough blame to go around to explain what’s going on with the Cowboys. Or, that the blame seems perpetually misdirected, shifting in differing directions each week.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Sportico

Cowboys, 49ers Among 9 Teams Awarded Marketing Licenses in Mexico

The NFL’s efforts to go global are taking shape. On Wednesday at an owners’ meeting in Dallas, the league made final votes on home marketing area (HMA) designations, which give teams the right to enter foreign markets. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers were all awarded HMA licenses in Mexico. The Cowboys, who first played in Mexico City in 1994, are expected to be one of the most active franchises taking part in the international initiative. Eighteen teams in total were awarded licenses, across...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy