Xiaojun Huang, M.F.A.

The Headlines
AN ARCHITECTURAL GIANT, GONE. Richard Rogers, the famed designer of such gems as the Centre Pompidou, has died 88, Dezeen reports. The avant-garde building of that Paris museum was overseen with Renzo Piano; neither was well-known when they won a competition to design it. Famed for effectively inverting the museum, so that its inner systems were displayed on its exterior, the building “regales the amateur structuralist with its color coding,” the New York Times noted back in 1976, one year before the museum was completed. On Instagram, the Centre Pompidou mourned Rogers as a “genius architect of our building...
As another executive indicator of how the boundaries-free sectors of music, fashion and design continue to blur, Thomas Steinbrueck is joining the Swiss music fin-tech company Utopia Music next month. As of the new year, he will serve as chief of brand and design officer. Steinbrueck, who previously worked for...
Three new faculty members will join Randolph’s Master of Fine Arts in creative writing program for the spring 2022 semester:. Charles is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for her poetry collection, feeld. The 2018 collection—described by her publisher as “a lyrical unraveling of the circuitry of gender and speech, defiantly making...
Plans are underway for the Berlin Film Festival to take place in February as a physical event with movie theaters at full capacity, the same number of films as in pre-pandemic times, and a red carpet visible to fans.
Yet given the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron COVID variant, Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian are realistic that major changes will need to be enforced in order for the fest’s 72nd edition and European Film Market, scheduled to run Feb. 10-20, to go ahead amid the pandemic.
For one, there will be no parties. And in terms of...
As governments across the globe scramble to stem Covid-19 surges caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, arts institutions are facing the prospect of another lockdown. Museums in Denmark and the Netherlands will close until mid-January, further straining a cultural sector which had only begun to financially recover resulting from nearly two years of sporadic closures and limited capacity. Meanwhile, some U.K. art spaces have also begun to shutter.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced in a press conference Saturday night that all non-essential businesses would close until January 14. The head of the Dutch public health institute, Jaap van Dissel,...
Even before a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of murder, right-wingers have consistently hailed him as a hero. Although he was cleared it's still odd—no, disturbing—to see anyone gain fame for killing two people. And yet, Rittenhouse is still getting praised. On Monday, during the Turning Point...
Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley begins as ambitious huckster Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) enters a 1930s traveling carnival. Built near Toronto at Markham Fairground, the carnival featured authentic period pieces including a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round. Handmade banners were inspired by the style of noted circus artist Fred Johnson, and 40 tents were created by 100-plus-year-old tentmaker Armbruster Manufacturing.
“Dark and real,” “confused” and “lost” are some of the words that production designer Tamara Deverell uses to describe the ominous carnival. “With Guillermo, we tend to look at art history and color palettes,” she says of the inspirations for the visuals...
Christopher Newton, the former artistic director of Canada’s Shaw Festival, has died. He was 85.
The Shaw Festival, which has its home at Niagara-on-the-Lake, near the Canadian-U.S. border in Ontario, said Newton died peacefully on Saturday morning.
“It is no exaggeration to say that, without Christopher Newton, there would be no Shaw Festival today. He set a very high standard in everything he did, and long after his retirement as artistic director in 2002, he continued to be a passionate supporter of the festival and the arts,” festival artistic director Tim Carroll said in a statement on Sunday.
Born in Deal, England, on...
Nora N. Khan has emerged as one of the most important voices when it comes to all things related to art and technology. A Harvard grad with a degree in English and American Literature, she attended the most prestigious writing program in the country, the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, before swerving into arts criticism, philosophy and curating. Her book Seeing, Naming, Knowing, published by the Brooklyn Rail in 2019, investigated the impact of predictive algorithms and machine vision on the arts. Later that year, she became the Shed’s first guest curator, bringing together artists to respond to and critique emerging technologies...
