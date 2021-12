UPDATED: Performances of the Tony Award-winning production of A Christmas Carol at the Ahmanson Theatre were canceled through December 26 today after additional breakthrough Covid cases were detected within the company, the Center Theatre Group announced. Performances are scheduled to resume Dec. 28, according to Jason Martin, the head of publicity for the Center Theatre Group. Scrooge actor Bradley Whitford took to Twitter tonight and wrote, “We are heartbroken. I love this production and everyone in it. Grateful we will be back for a final week. Our hearts will be full.” We are heartbroken. I love this production and everyone in it. Grateful...

