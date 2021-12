There is no disputing that Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are among the wealthiest people on the planet. However, because the personal fortunes of these two self-made billionaires are dependent on their stakes in their companies and other investments, their net worths can rise and fall with the stock market. However, here's what we know about who the richest person in the world is, as of December 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO