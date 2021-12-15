Manning scores with eight seconds left, Wildcats win 21-14

The Columbus Community/Winfield-Mt. Union wrestling team made a short trek to Wapello on Thursday for a quadrangular meet and went 1-2 on the day. The Wildcats lost to Wapello 41-29 and Burlington Notre Dame 54-24, but won against Durant 63-15. The blue and white rose victorious in seven out of 23 matches on the evening. Lane Scorpil headlined the day with two contested match wins at 126 lbs by a 17-2 technical fall and a pin in 1:36. Other grapplers with wins included Jacob Nelson at 106 lbs (6-1), Ty Scorpil at 113 lbs (fall :57), Markel Zapiensz at 195 lbs (fall 2:54), Kai Malone at 220 lbs (fall 1:50), and Russell Coil at 285 lbs (fall 2:41).
Comments / 0