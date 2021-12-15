ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Manning scores with eight seconds left, Wildcats win 21-14

guthrienewsleader.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremium Content is available to subscribers only....

www.guthrienewsleader.net

Comments / 0

Related
Americus Times-Recorder

Second quarter domination leads to victory for Wildcats over Brookstone

ELLAVILLE – After a 62-43 victory over Marion County on Friday, December 17, the Schley County Varsity Boys Basketball Team (SCHS) came into Saturday’s game against the Brookstone Cougars (BKS) with hopes of extending their winning streak to three games. Thanks to a dominating performance in the second quarter that saw the Wildcats outscore the Cougars 21-12, SCHS was able to take control the rest of the way and went on to defeat BKS 55-31 on Saturday, December 18, at Schley County High School.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
kwayradio.com

Prep Scores 12-16-21

Thursday night on Y99.3 in high school basketball Denver swept Dunkerton. The Cyclones won the girls game handily 76-19 behind Grace Hennessy’s 21 points. The boys game was a nail-biter with Denver edging Dunkerton 75-74 behind 33 points from Caylor Hoffer. In other boys basketball: Colo-Nesco edged Don Bosco...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eight Seconds#Premium Content
kciiradio.com

Wildcats Win One at Wapello Quad

The Columbus Community/Winfield-Mt. Union wrestling team made a short trek to Wapello on Thursday for a quadrangular meet and went 1-2 on the day. The Wildcats lost to Wapello 41-29 and Burlington Notre Dame 54-24, but won against Durant 63-15. The blue and white rose victorious in seven out of 23 matches on the evening. Lane Scorpil headlined the day with two contested match wins at 126 lbs by a 17-2 technical fall and a pin in 1:36. Other grapplers with wins included Jacob Nelson at 106 lbs (6-1), Ty Scorpil at 113 lbs (fall :57), Markel Zapiensz at 195 lbs (fall 2:54), Kai Malone at 220 lbs (fall 1:50), and Russell Coil at 285 lbs (fall 2:41).
WAPELLO, IA
acuoptimist.com

Bonnarens scores season-high but Wildcats fall at home to ORU

ACU’s home record is no longer unblemished as the Wildcats fell to Oral Roberts University, 66-69. “I’m proud of our players and how they handled the adversity, but we didn’t hit shots we normally hit,” said head coach Julie Goodenough. “The fight was good, we gave ourselves a chance to tie it and take the lead towards the end of the game, but we just couldn’t finish, and part of that is on me for not taking us home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy