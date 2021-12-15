Manning scores with eight seconds left, Wildcats win 21-14

ACU’s home record is no longer unblemished as the Wildcats fell to Oral Roberts University, 66-69. “I’m proud of our players and how they handled the adversity, but we didn’t hit shots we normally hit,” said head coach Julie Goodenough. “The fight was good, we gave ourselves a chance to tie it and take the lead towards the end of the game, but we just couldn’t finish, and part of that is on me for not taking us home.”

