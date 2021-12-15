ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Real Reason Eggshells Are Sometimes Spotted

By Aimee Lamoureux
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eggs are a hearty staple of many of our favorite breakfast dishes, from a loaded, cheesy omelet to a plate of scrambled eggs with a side of toast. However, they aren't just a breakfast food. They are a central ingredient in many dishes, from sweet pastries like cakes to delicious main...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason People Eat Ham On Christmas

If you're anything like the majority of people who recently responded to a Mashed survey asking folks what their favorite classic Christmas dish is, then you enjoy sitting down to a big, juicy ham during the holidays: 36% of respondents said that this pork leg — honey-glazed, to be specific — ranks number one for them. And whether you love that sweet-salty glaze, or are partial to a spiral-cut or dry-cured ham, you're likely aware that dining on Christmas ham is a tradition that seems as old as time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Throw Your Vegetables Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you shop at the farmers' market, you may get giddy when you see beautiful-looking vegetables. Once you buy them, you might come up with lots of ideas of how you'll turn them into a dish, such as a soup, salad accompaniments, a side dish, or a main course. When you get home, however, you may put everything away in the fridge and realize your ideas aren't going to work out. Perhaps you shop once a week at the grocery store or shop online, and you have more vegetables than you know what to do with in your fridge. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bartenders Hate Making Mojitos

Anyone who's worked in the food industry has a menu item that irked them when customers ordered it. Foods with multiple toppings, never mind substitutions, can slow down the entire kitchen. And while drinks may seem simpler, it's the same story behind the bar. For example, baristas hate to make frappuccinos because they're time-consuming to make and dirty up a lot of equipment.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Egg Carton#Eggshell#Shells#Shakshuka#American#The Washington Post#Fresh Eggs Daily#Egg Safety
Mashed

The Real Reason A Chicken Tender Shortage May Be Coming

If you're a picky eater, have kids, or just like pub grub, then chances are you buy and eat a fair amount of chicken tenders on a weekly basis. They're mild in flavor, versatile enough to be added to a variety of recipes, and don't require a ton of trimming and prep work at home before cooking. But if chicken tenders are a staple of your diet, then you might be getting worried, because there are rumors afloat that a chicken tender shortage is coming our way (via Eat This, Not That).
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

The Real Reason Sugar Cravings Are So Powerful

Sugar is everywhere, sneaking its way into so many foods that many of us don't even realize how much of it we're consuming. Classic breakfast foods such as packaged oatmeal, cereal, yogurt, and granola are often teeming with added sugar, while wholesome-seeming protein bars, smoothies, and even salad dressings can contain tons of extra sugar. With all of this sweetener pumped into our daily food choices, it's no surprise that many of us are so keen to eat too much sugar.
HEALTH
Mashed

The Reason Raw Ackee Is Banned In The U.S.

What looks like a nut, tastes like a starch, and is classified as a tropical fruit? If you guessed ackee, you're correct. If you guessed anything else, well...Maybe hit the books. Ackee is popular in the Caribbean, particularly Jamaica, where it's considered the national fruit. According to The Daily Meal,...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Mashed

New Study Reveals Why We're Likely To Have The Same Breakfast Every Day

We've all heard the old adage that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It's true, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, which says there are a lot of benefits to eating a meal in the morning. Not only does it give you energy and brainpower for the first half of your day, eating breakfast can also help reduce cholesterol, regulate your weight, and build stronger bones.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

We Tried Barefoot's New Oreo Thins Wine And Here's How It Went

Chocolate and wine is a classic (and classy) pairing. Nothing complements a fancy night in like a glass of quality red and some dark chocolate truffles. But who says you have to be snobby to enjoy the combination of cacao and cabernet? For every person ordering a vintage pinot to go with their flourless chocolate gateau at a bougie restaurant, we bet there are dozens slamming a bottle of Barefoot and cramming Oreos into their mouth while sitting pantsless on the couch watching Netflix. Barefoot and Oreo have teamed up to create a product especially for these heroes: Barefoot X Oreo Thins.
DRINKS
Mashed

People In Blue Zones Live The Longest. They Eat This Type Of Food Daily

It goes without saying that some foods are healthier than others as far as the nutrients they provide, how they're grown or produced, and what they offer our bodies. The health factors of countless types of food have been studied for generations. While dietary needs are often based on the individual person or animal, there are certain foods that have been linked to well-being across the spectrum.
NUTRITION
Mashed

Jamie Oliver Is Turning Heads With His 'Dirty Little Secret Snack'

Certain food combinations just make sense. For example, no matter where you are in the world or how crisp you like your French fries, it's an unspoken rule that French fries are meant to be eaten with tomato ketchup. Similarly, a burger without a side of fries is unfathomable, a peanut butter sandwich without jelly is unthinkable, and pasta without cheese is an abomination.
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Boston Market Changed Its Name

Have you ever eaten in a Boston Market? Although its name might indicate that it can only be found in New England, this fast casual restaurant specializing in rotisserie chicken and home-style side dishes has grown far beyond that region (via Boston Market). According to ScrapeHero, the chain is now found in 27 U.S. states with 344 locations. As you might expect, the chain was indeed founded in Boston. According to Funding Universe, in 1985 Boston residents and graduates of the city's Northeastern University Arthur Cores and Steven Kolow opened the first rotisserie in the suburb of Newton, Massachusetts. While the university-filled city of Boston was regarded as a fancy, preppy place at the time, Cores had noticed when working in gourmet grocery stores and catering companies that many people were looking to buy simple food, not fancy fare. "I saw the trend in gourmet shops that people wanted to buy plain, simple, everyday foods," he told Boston Business Journal in 1990.
BOSTON, MA
Mashed

Your Grocery Store Eggs Probably Came From This Type Of Chicken

As you're opening carton after carton of eggs, examining them for pesky cracks and unfortunate pools of yolk, have you ever wondered what the chicken that laid them looks like? Since most cartons contain eggs that look nearly indistinguishable, it might not be surprising to hear that commercial egg producers use their very own breeds of chicken developed specifically to be egg-producing specialists. According to Mom.com, these proprietary chickens have been bred specifically for the desirable properties of their eggs, like color and size.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Why More Restaurants Have Rats During The Pandemic

While Remy and his Parisian rat family from "Ratatouille" certainly seem friendly, the reality is that few diners enjoy seeing rats in restaurant settings. In recent months, there has been a surge in sightings of scurrying rodents — and they're unfortunately not as adorable as the infamous Pizza Rat was. Amid reports of rat "conga lines" and crossing signs by The New York Times, people have also noticed a significant increase in the number of rats hanging around restaurants' pandemic-era outdoor dining setups.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Mashed

73K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy