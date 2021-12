Tyson Foods, one of the big four meat processors that together control around 85 percent of the industry in the United States, employs tens of thousands of workers at its meatpacking plants. But this week, the company announced that that number may be at its peak. Tyson’s chief executive, according to Reuters, said the company will invest more than $1.3 billion over the next three years in automation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO