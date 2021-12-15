ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Discussing New York State's indoor mask mandate

wxxinews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul says the state will not pressure counties to enforce the indoor...

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 10

Kenneth Doran
2d ago

my problem is that after May when POTUS claimed that he conquered the virus and said we don't need masks anymore I trashed all mine so I don't posses any anymore and I ain't buying anymore..

Reply(1)
9
Janet Rovak
2d ago

It’s time to do away with mask mandate! It should be people choice, if you feel you need mask wear it, if your fine without mask then don’t wear one

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Health
Livingston County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
City
Livingston, NY
Livingston County, NY
Health
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Associated Press

Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees

SEATTLE (AP) — Aerospace giant Boeing said Friday it’s suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees. The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy