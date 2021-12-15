Discussing New York State's indoor mask mandate
Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will not pressure counties to enforce the indoor...www.wxxinews.org
Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will not pressure counties to enforce the indoor...www.wxxinews.org
my problem is that after May when POTUS claimed that he conquered the virus and said we don't need masks anymore I trashed all mine so I don't posses any anymore and I ain't buying anymore..
It’s time to do away with mask mandate! It should be people choice, if you feel you need mask wear it, if your fine without mask then don’t wear one
Comments / 10