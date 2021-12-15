The latest in social media law and regulation

A Russian lawmaker has called for the kidnapping of a US congressman on live TV over the American’s comments about Ukraine.The alarming comments were made by the chairman of Russia’s nationalist party Rodina, Aleksei Zhuravlyov, who appeared on the state TV show “60 Minutes” and advocated for the kidnapping of Ruben Gallego, a Democrat congressman from Arizona, the Daily Beast reported.Mr Zhuravlyov told host Olga Skabeeva: “This is how we should be dealing with these b******s. We can grab him out of Ukraine and there’s nothing they could do, with our capabilities.”Mr Gallego, a retired US marine, had recently taken...
Comments / 0