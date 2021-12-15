ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The latest in social media law and regulation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the latest in social media law and regulation? Our guests this...

Partisan bickering could doom efforts to regulate social media companies

WASHINGTON — Industry representatives are accusing Republicans and Democrats of attempting to intimidate social media companies ahead of next year’s midterm elections. That comes as a brief period of bipartisan momentum behind legislative efforts to regulate companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter appears to have passed, with Republicans and Democrats reverting to partisan differences and bickering.
INTERNET
KING-5

A new law center is holding social media companies accountable

Social media networks have been known to facilitate and exacerbate mental health disorders, cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, and other issues for quite some time now. A new law center called the Social Media Victims Law Center has emerged to hold social media companies legally accountable. Matthew P. Bergman joined New Day NW to talk more about this groundbreaking new project.
BUSINESS
Brookings Institution

Broadcast indecency may offer a path forward for social media regulation

The troubling information provided by Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen continues to generate new insights into the failure of the social media platform to police bad actors and moderate harmful content. As a result, the broader question of whether and how government intervention into platform governance should be pursued remains an ongoing topic of deliberation, with the latest in a series of Congressional hearings on the topic taking place last week.
INTERNET
University of South Florida researchers release nationwide opinion survey results on social media moderation and regulation

Researchers at the University of South Florida, in partnership with Cyber Florida at USF, have released findings from a nationwide survey to better understand attitudes toward moderation on and regulation of digital platforms. Subjects consist of the regulation of misinformation and offensive content, including among elected officials, as well as perceptions of deplatforming.
UNIVERSITY, FL
Adam Hrankowski

Social Media Before The Internet

I wrote a short article in 1976. I was twelve. It was titled The 10 Steps to Meeting Girls. Even before the Age of the Internet, I must have sensed the value of the listicle. I also had an insight into the psyche of the pre-adolescent male.
Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 15

First hour: Discussing New York State's indoor mask mandate. Second hour: The latest in social media law and regulation. Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will not pressure counties to enforce the indoor mask mandate. As a result, a number of counties have already declared their intention to ignore it. We talk about the possible costs and benefits of the mandate. Our guest:
ROCHESTER, NY
Weibo falls after Chinese regulator fines social media company

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) fell 4.8% in premarket trading after a Chinese regulator fined the social media operator for allegedly violating some relevant laws and regulations. The Chinese social networking company was fined three million yuan ($471,151) by regulators, according to media reports, including CNBC. The Cyberspace Administration of China announced the fine on its official WeChat account, according to the report.
TECHNOLOGY
