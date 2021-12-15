ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Billie Eilish "cried" and "threw up" before hosting 'Saturday Night Live'

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

Billie Eilish got a lot of props from both her peers and from fans following her first time hosting Saturday Night Live , but before the show, she wasn’t so sure things would go well.

The singer stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Monday, where she reflected on her week leading up to the live show. During their interview, Eilish told host Howard Stern that she both cried and threw up ahead of the sketch comedy show.

“The week preparing for SNL is f***ing nuts. It‘s literally alien,” she confessed. “I mean, I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all.”

She continued, admitting that even though she’s not new to the world of acting, this was still an an entirely new experience for her.

“I did actually love to act when I was a kid, but that’s not my world so I don‘t know what the f*** I’m doing,” Billie said. “I feel like I’m terrible, I feel like I suck.”

The 19-year-old went on to say that the “craziest part” of her week was Wednesday’s table read with the entire cast.

“I was just scared,” she admitted. “It’s SNL. It’s these amazing, talented actors surrounding a table where somehow I’m the main course for this show I didn’t feel qualified for.

Though Howard Stern told the superstar that he didn’t notice she was nervous on the show--specifically during her opening monologue--the “bad guy” singer admitted that she was actually “petrified” of what people would think.

“I was ready to throw up — I actually did throw up because of it,” Billie said. “I had a full-body reaction to being anxious about this the whole week. Threw up on the plane coming here, had crazy s***s when I got here like you would not believe.”

Clearly, Eilish had an extreme physical reaction to her nervousness, but luckily, she felt says she felt instantly relieved the moment she walked out and felt the audience’s “joy,” allowing her to have fun for the rest of the night.


