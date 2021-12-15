ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIGNED: 4-Star TE Elijah Brown inks NLI, joins Crimson Tide

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
Alabama has signed another offensive position skill player in four-star tight end Elijah Brown out of Dayton, Ohio.

Brown stands at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and will join the Crimson Tide, following some very impressive tight ends to come out of Nick Saban’s program.

He held offers from programs that have a strong history of producing NFL-level tight ends. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State, LSU, Nebraska and others recruited the big tight end.

Stay up to date with Alabama’s 2022 class with Roll Tide Wire’s ‘Early Signing Day Tracker.’

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the early signing period for the 2022 class as the day progresses.

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
