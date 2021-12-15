ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

South Africa’s most venomous snake slithers out of Christmas tree

By Nancy Clanton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

Family’s cats first noticed something in the tree; family thought it was a mouse. You think having to keep your cat out of the Christmas tree is bad? The Wild family in Robertson, South Africa, found a snake in theirs. The family of four had just finished decorating...

www.ajc.com

