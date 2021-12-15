South Africa’s most venomous snake slithers out of Christmas tree

Among the many traditions this time of year is eggnog, that thick, golden, creamy spiced drink that has become a hallmark of the holiday season. The word “nog,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary, first was used in 1693, but referred to a bottle of strong beer. The custard-like drink served cold, with seasonal spices (and often the addition of bourbon or rum) most likely was derived from posset, a drink made of hot curdled milk with spiced warm ale or wine that often was used in medieval Britain as a remedy. Sometimes, it was served in a small wooden cup called a noggin. The drink made its way to the American colonies in the 18th century, where eggs and rum were plentiful, and eggnog evolved into what we savor today.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO