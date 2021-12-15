ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentinel, OK

New VPN Called ‘Exidio dVPN’ Runs on Sentinel’s Node Network

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExidio is a new decentralized VPN application that uses the Sentinel blockchain, which itself is part of the Cosmos ecosystem. “Exidio dVPN...

www.macobserver.com

bleepingcomputer.com

Researchers release 'vaccine' for critical Log4Shell vulnerability

Researchers from cybersecurity firm Cybereason has released a "vaccine" that can be used to remotely mitigate the critical 'Log4Shell' Apache Log4j code execution vulnerability running rampant through the Internet. Apache Log4j is a Java-based logging platform that can be used to analyze web server access logs or application logs. The...
TECHNOLOGY
wfxb.com

Microsoft Warns Foreign Hackers Behind Software Vulnerability in ‘Log4J’

According to Microsoft, hackers linked with the governments of China, Iran, North Korea and Turkey have moved to exploit a critical flaw in java-based software called ‘Log4J’ that’s used by big tech firms around the world. The activity from foreign hacking groups includes experimentation with the vulnerability, integration into existing hacking tools and ‘exploitation against targets to achieve the actor’s objectives.’ Microsoft did not say which organizations have been targeted by the hackers and it could affect hundreds of millions of devices globally according to officials. The CISA has ordered all federal civilian agencies to update their software in response to the threat. Some of the biggest companies using ‘Log4J’ include Apple’s Cloud service, security firm Cloudflare, and the videogame Minecraft among others.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Log4j exploits attempted on 44% of corporate networks; ransomware payloads spotted

Cyberattackers seeking to exploit the widespread vulnerability in Apache Log4j have continued to broaden their reach and have begun attempting attacks that are potentially more severe, such as ransomware, cybersecurity researchers said. Researchers at cybersecurity giant Check Point said today that they’ve observed attempted exploits of the Log4j vulnerability, known...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

log4j: Tech companies scramble to fix software vulnerability that ‘threatens entire internet’

Tech companies across the world are under pressure to fix a software vulnerability that many cybersecurity experts are calling one of the worst to be discovered in recent years.The vulnerability, known as Log4shell, was identified in Apache’s Log4j software library that helps developers keep track of changes in the applications they build.The software flaw was first noticed on sites catering to the popular video game Minecraft, and was officially reported to Apache on 24 November by Chen Zhaojun of Alibaba, according to Crowdstrike. But it soon became clear that the vulnerability had far-reaching implications since the software is ubiquitous, used...
SOFTWARE
City
Sentinel, OK
crowdfundinsider.com

Layer 2 Scaling Solution Nahmii Announces First Verifiers Are Running Full Nodes

Layer 2 scaling solution Nahmii recently announced its first verifiers are running full nodes on Nahmii’s network. Last month’s Nahmii 2.0 mainnet launch marked was a milestone for Ethereum’s future of scalable, user-friendly, and secure applications, the company said. Verifiers, including DARMA Capital, Delta Blockchain Fund, CMT Digital and Foundry Digital bring security to the network, they added.
COMPUTERS
bitcoinist.com

aelf’s Node Election Takes Off Without a Hitch as Production Nodes Flock In

Aelf, a fully functional open-source decentralized cloud computing blockchain network offers a multi-layer, multichain infrastructure to create blockchain agnostic enterprise applications. The platform comes complete with its own public chain, oracle network, DeFi protocol and more. By using a combination of a single mainchain and multiple sidechains , in combination with parallel processing and node functionalities, aelf offers a highly flexible modular platform for developers to build a variety of dApps. With its solution, Aelf ensures interoperability with different protocols while offering more than enough room for scalability.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

What’s New in vRealize Network Insight Cloud and vRealize Network Insight 6.4 for NSX-T 3.2

We’re pleased to announce another close collaboration between NSX-T 3.2, vRealize Network Insight Cloud, and vRealize Network Insight 6.4 in this latest release. As enterprises strive for the latest in cloud networking, the network management piece combines the end-user experience, applications, and technology to provide the visibility needed to ensure applications are consistently performing and secure. As we know, broad network observability is a critical step in securing the infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
NEWSBTC

Number Of Bitcoin Lightning Network Nodes Jumps 23% In Three Months

Despite the recent downtrend, bitcoin has been experiencing increased adoption on a larger scale. From El Salvador buying the dip to lightning network adoption going up, the digital asset has not been doing too bad. The most recent indication of increased bitcoin adoption has come in the form of bitcoin lightning network nodes. Data shows that these lightning nodes have recorded a significant uptick in the last three months.
MARKETS
#Vpn#Nodes
InformationWeek

Is Networking the New Killer App?

When companies talk about “killer apps,” they are referring to applications that are so critical to their organizations that if they didn't have these applications, their organizations might not function at all. Historically, killer apps have been software systems. Many of them function as operational “drive chains” that...
CELL PHONES
speckyboy.com

Tips for Running a WordPress Multisite Network

The concept behind WordPress Multisite is simple: it gives you the ability to run multiple websites – all from a single installation of the popular content management system (CMS). Whether your “network” consists of two sites or two thousand, everything is administered in a centralized location. It’s...
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Update to Package Manager ‘Pacifist’ Supports M1 Chip, Rewritten in Swift

The Pacifist 4.0 update was released in November and it includes full support for M1 Macs. The app was also rewritten in Swift 5. Expanded support for analyzing existing installations, beyond simply kernel extensions. Support for Asset Catalog files. Support for Mac OS 9 Installation Tome files. Fixed some bugs...
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

Formerly reliable TimeMachine failing under Big Sur

TimeMachine has been failing backing up to a hard drive that worked flawlessly since High Sierra on an Intel machine. I didn't "introduce" that backup to my new M1 Macmini until it was a couple versions into Big Sur, maybe 11.2. Tried to backup many times, and miraculously with the 11.4 upgrade, it started working again. After several days of successful backups, it returned to the generic "TimeMachine couldn't backup to 'External'. An error occurred while preparing the backup" and continues through 11.6.2.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
cisco.com

Network as a Service: Is it the new formula network engineers are looking for?

Refocusing IT’s role on business-enabling projects. I caught up with a friend recently who wanted to discuss his career. He is now a senior IT manager and likes his company. Nice culture, great compensation, and competitive benefits. But he was also quick to point out that something was missing. He doesn’t feel challenged in his current role and he’s absolutely bored. His skills, experience, and knowledge are barely being tapped, so naturally he’s looking around for other opportunities.
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

Secure your whole home Wi-Fi network with this VPN-equipped router

How is your router protecting your privacy right now? If the answer is “it’s not” or “I have literally no idea,” then it’s time to upgrade to one that does. And lucky for you, the FlashRouters Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy App Router is on sale for a very competitive $219.99 — a 19% discount off the regular price of $274.
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy Launch API for Enterprise NFT Domains

On Thursday, Unstoppable Domains announced a partnership with Alchemy. The companies have launched an API to make it easier for developers and enterprise customers create NFT domain name integrations. NFT Domain Names. Until now, integrating blockchain domain names was a complex process, requiring developers to write custom code or use...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Google unleashes security 'fuzzer' on Log4Shell bug in open source software

The remotely exploitable flaw in Log4j – the widely deployed Java error logging library -- is being attacked by multiple actors and likely will remain so for many more months as open-source projects, product vendors, and end-user organisations patch affected systems. Google is now adding OSS-Fuzz to the pool...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

LOKI: An open-source enterprise cloud to call your own

OpenStack has long been the foundation for open-source Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) clouds. Linux, of course, is the leading operating system for all clouds. And Kubernetes is the open-source software everyone uses to manage containers. Put them together, as the OpenInfra Foundation has, and you get LOKI: Linux OpenStack Kubernetes Infrastructure. OpenInfra...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Log4j flaw: Now state-backed hackers are using bug as part of attacks, warns Microsoft

State-sponsored hackers from China, Iran, North Korea and Turkey have started testing, exploiting and using the Log4j bug to deploy malware, including ransomware, according to Microsoft. As predicted by officials at the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), more sophisticated attackers have now started exploiting the so-called Log4Shell bug...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

VPNs vs. Proxies: Protecting Your Business from Cyber-Attacks

While both VPNs and proxies make you anonymous by hiding your IP address, there are a few key differences. VPNs encrypt all your data but don’t let you carry out bulk tasks that need automation. Proxies, on the other hand, provide you with different IPs to automate various marketing, research, and e-commerce activities. That’s why proxies are a better choice for a business-oriented use.
TECHNOLOGY

