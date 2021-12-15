ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Lobbying Group ‘Internet Association’ Shuts Down by End of 2021

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Internet Association is a trade group composed of members such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon. It will shut down by the end of 2021. Referred to as “Silicon’s voice in Washington” the group lobbies Congress,...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday recommended Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook parent (FB.O) Meta get permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to grant licenses for the companies to send...
U.S. POLITICS
Newnan Times-Herald

Government vs. Private Enterprise

I find it interesting that some politicians are against government regulation until they find something that they want government to regulate. An example is a letter from our Congressman Drew Ferguson that was printed in The Newnan Times-Herald. He ended his letter with, "We're fighting for lower taxes, less government regulation and greater personal Liberty." But before that, he criticized the Biden administration for not doing enough regulating.
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Internet Association#Silicon#Ia#Board Of Directors#Politico
FOX59

Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators gave final congressional approval Thursday to a bill barring imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor, overcoming initial hesitation from the White House and what supporters said was opposition from corporations. The measure is the latest in a series intensifying U.S. penalties over China’s […]
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

Google's Attack on DOJ Antitrust Chief Is 'Far-Fetched,' Advocacy Group Argues

For a long while now, large technology firms have enjoyed relatively little scrutiny from antitrust regulators. That’s changing, and they’re not happy about it. With the ascensions of antitrust crusaders like Jonathan Kanter to the head of the Department of Justice's antitrust division, and Columbia Law School professor Lina Khan to the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, some companies have begun to try and preemptively push for these individuals to recuse themselves from antitrust cases.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Getting Into the Vaccine Mandate Debate as Google Implements Its Own

Even as tech giant Google implements a vaccination mandate, charging its employees to declare their vaccine status within a time frame or risk dismissal, the federal government is tangled up in the court system trying to impose one of its own. Cindy Cohn, the executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and Harry Nelson, founder and managing partner of Nelson Hardiman LLP, joined Cheddar to debate the ethics, efficacy, and legality surrounding the issue. While Cohn noted that she thinks the federal mandate might be legally sound, her organization is also concerned with a separate question of privacy. "At EFF what we're most interested in is the digital surveillance that's going along with some of these attempts to try to track and confirm whether people are vaccinated or not," she said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
inputmag.com

The Internet Association will no longer play devil's advocate for Big Tech

Big Tech’s most vocal proponent group is breaking up the band for good. The Internet Association (IA), a lobbying group that represents Silicon Valley in Washington, is dissolving itself. The IA gave no definitive reason for the group’s discontinuation. “Our industry has undergone tremendous growth and change since...
INTERNET
Fudzilla

Tech lobbying group folds

The Internet Association, once branded as Silicon Valley's most important trade group in Washington, is shutting down. The group has been in trouble since Microsoft pulled out and it has been effectively despite being torn by competing pressures from its huge and smaller member companies on issues like antitrust. In...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Telecom's lobbying associations shift attention to the states

After winning some serious cash at the federal level, a number of trade and lobbying associations in the US telecom industry are now shifting gears for a state-by-state battle for funding. "With everything that is happening with #broadband at the state level, WISPA needs some help to ensure that state...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

The antitrust fight may have killed one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful lobbying groups

The Internet Association --- whose some 40 members include Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Amazon.com Inc. Meta Platforms Inc., and smaller tech companies --- announced it is shuttering operation at the end of this year. The Washington, D.C.-based organization had struggled to stay above the fray in the debate over antitrust, juggling the demands of small members and Big Tech.
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Google Sets Out Plan For News Content to French Antitrust Regulator

Google has set out a plan for paying news agencies and publishers to French antitrust regulators. The proposals will now be put to public consultation, with responses required by January 31, 2022, Reuters reported. Google’s influence on the news business is obviously far more significant than Apple’s, although I imagine Cupertino will be keeping a keen eye on how this plays out.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canada still plans digital services tax; Google disappointed

OTTAWA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada is still prepared to impose a tax on corporations providing digital services if need be, the finance ministry said on Tuesday in an announcement set to irritate the United States. Canada unveiled the proposed measure in the April budget, saying it would stay in...
INCOME TAX
Mac Observer

Biden Expected to Sign Order for More Online Government Services

President Biden is expected to sign into law a bill that would direct certain government agencies to offer their services online. The bill, called Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government, directs 17 government agencies to provide “customer experience improvement commitments.”. It seeks to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy