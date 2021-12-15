ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

SIGNED: 4-Star RB Jamarion Miller officially signs with Alabama

By AJ Spurr
 4 days ago
Texas is home to College Football and NFL legends, it’s home to some of the most intense high school football cultures and now, it’s home to a Crimson Tide running back.

Jamario Miller of Tyler Legacy high school in Tyler, Texas has officially signed his letter of intent and will be a joining Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Miller stands at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds. The four-star stellar running back prospect was heavily recruited by Florida, Texas, Texas A&M and LSU among many others.

Miller declined all other offers and chose Alabama. He was even committed to the Longhorns at one point, but decommitted under a month ago.

Stay up to date with Alabama’s 2022 class with Roll Tide Wire’s ‘Early Signing Day Tracker.’

