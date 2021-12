FLINT, MI -- The city of Flint has told Genesee County it doesn’t want more than 600 tax-foreclosed properties regardless of what the City Council may do next week. In a letter to county Treasurer Deb Cherry from Flint City Administrator Clyde Edwards and city Treasurer Amanda Trujillo, the Neeley administration exercised its right to refuse the properties on Friday, Dec. 17, a day after the council failed to approve a resolution that would have had the same result.

FLINT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO