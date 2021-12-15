ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallions Slams Media for Coverage of Tory Lanez Hearing

By Jem Aswad
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat also has been the case in the hours after Lanez’s preliminary hearing on Tuesday, in which a judge upheld the two assault charges against the rapper and ordered him to return to court on Jan. 13. More from Variety. Lanez, who shook his head and at one...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.5 PST

Tory Lanez Allegedly Yelled ‘Dance, Bitch’ Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s Feet, According to Testimony From Police Officer – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):. Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Lanez
Billboard

Tory Lanez Shouted ‘Dance B—h!’ at Megan Thee Stallion Before Shooting Her, Detective Testifies

The trial against Tory Lanez began Tuesday (Dec. 14) with an illuminating preliminary hearing on the events of the night he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion. According to a report by Rolling Stone, the prosecution laid out its case that the “Lady of Namek” rapper — whose legal name is Daystar Peterson — fired a semiautomatic gun at the fellow hip-hop star’s feet in the early morning of July 12, 2020, with one detective testifying that Lanez shouted “Dance b—h!” before he fired.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Out Of Respect For Astroworld Victims

About a month ago, 10 people died in a crowd crush at Travis Scott’s Houston festival Astroworld. In the immediate wake of that catastrophe, it would appear that the world isn’t ready for big, rowdy rap shows to return to Houston. Megan Thee Stallion is the biggest and most important Houston rapper to emerge in years — the biggest and most important since Travis Scott, in fact — and she’s just cancelled her upcoming Houston show.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says He Would Never Admit To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The trial that Hip Hop has been waiting for begins next week and people are continuing to weigh in about the Megan The Stallion shooting. The incident occurred in July 2020 when Megan was reportedly in a vehicle with Tory Lanez, his security guard, and Megan's former best friend, Kelsey Nicole. Following the shooting, Megan took to Instagram Live to say implicitly that Tory was the person who pulled the trigger, but a lawyer recently stated that the others in the vehicle have said Lanez is not responsible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thee#Nah#Wepon
hotnewhiphop.com

Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: "Year 3"

As Megan Thee Stallion has grown into an international superstar, she has continued to battle it out in court with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Texas-based brand was one of the first to ink a deal with the Houston Hottie, but over time, the relationship turned sour. Things seemingly took an even more contentious turn after Megan brought on Roc Nation to act as her management, and back in 2020, the rapper sued 1501. She alleged that the label was blocking her from releasing new music.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Major Netflix Deal

Megan Thee Stallion has struck a deal with Netflix to produce new series and other projects. The Grammy winning “Big Ole Freak” and “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has entered a first look deal with the streamer. “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” she said. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.” Added Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.” Under the terms of the deal, she will create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix. The Houston native is a three-time Grammy winner whose songs also include “Savage,” “Body” and her Cardi B. collaboration “WAP.” She was also honored as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

How old is Porsha Williams' mother Diane and what's her net worth?

RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially launched her own Bravo show on Sunday nights, showing the highs and lows of her family vacation. The Real Housewives star has brought her mom and siblings, as well as the rest of her family, into her TV limelight for the weekly reality show.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy