MLB

Yankees' Aaron Judge enjoys beach day with longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck before tying the knot

By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge married his longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck in a private ceremony in Maui over the weekend. The couple tied the knot in front of close friends and family at the Montage Kapalua Bay Resort on Saturday, according to the DailyMail....

Fox News

Fox News

