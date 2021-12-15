Yankees' Aaron Judge enjoys beach day with longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck before tying the knot

The Tampa Bay Rays did some housecleaning Thursday, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The Rays announced Thursday that they’ve promoted vice president of baseball development Peter Bendix to the title of general manager. President of baseball operations Erik Neander is still the team’s top-ranking baseball operations executive. ... Tampa Bay also named a trio of new vice presidents of baseball operations: Carlos Rodriguez (formerly VP of player development and international operations), Will Cousins (formerly director of baseball R&D), and Chanda Lawdermilk (formerly director of staff development and recruitment). ... Tampa Bay also announced that former big league infielder Cole Figueroa, who’d been their assistant director of hitting development, has been promoted to director of baseball operations.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO