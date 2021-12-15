Police accuse 21-year-old Hempfield man of fathering child with 15-year-old girl

Tribune-Review

A 21-year-old Hempfield man is behind bars after state police said he fathered a child with a 15-year-old girl, according to court papers.

Tristin M. Huffine was arrested Tuesday on a charge of statutory sexual assault.

Troopers received a Childline report in March in which they were notified that the Hempfield girl may have been pregnant. The girl denied that and claimed she and Huffine had not had sexual contact, according to court papers.

Incidents involving the pair in May and June showed otherwise, police said.

During a domestic situation May 8, the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries after she fell. A second Childline report from hospital staff indicated she was about 30 weeks pregnant at the time, but police said she and Huffine continued to deny his involvement in the pregnancy.

On June 29, the pair was involved in a crash in Hempfield and troopers reported the girl was pregnant. The child was born in July at approximately 37 weeks, police said.

Three months later, a Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau caseworker notified police that Huffine posted a photo of the child on his social media accounts and wrote that he was the father, according to court papers.

Troopers said they got DNA from Huffine, the girl and the child after they found Huffine hiding in the girl’s home Oct. 27. Huffine admitted to being the child’s father and lab test results received Dec. 6 confirmed it, according to court papers. Troopers estimated the child was conceived in October 2020 when the girl was 15.

He is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Jan. 7 preliminary hearing is set.

Huffine is awaiting trial in a North Huntingdon case in which police accuse him of attempting to run from a traffic stop in August 2020. Authorities said he was found in possession of suspected marijuana and cannabis oil.