Paris Township, MI

Driver of Tesla taxi involved in Paris accident released from police custody – Le Parisien

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French police released the driver of a Tesla Model 3 taxi from custody after a...

CNN

Paris taxi firm suspends Tesla fleet after fatal accident

Paris — France's transport minister said on Wednesday there was no suggestion at this stage that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 taxi was caused by a technical fault. Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the 37 Model 3 cars...
TRAFFIC
whtc.com

Four children die in London house fire – police

(Reuters) – A fire at a house in London killed four children on Thursday, police said. The children, all believed to be related, were recovered from the Collingwood Road address in South London after the fire was extinguished and taken to hospital, but died of their injuries, police and fire brigade officials said.
ACCIDENTS
teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
TRAFFIC
Carscoops

Tesla Finds No Evidence Of Technical Fault In Fatal Paris Crash That Caused Taxi Fleet To Suspend All Model 3s

Tesla told the French government that there was no indication that a technical fault was to blame for a fatal accident that involved a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last weekend. The car, an off-duty taxicab, was stopped at a red light when it suddenly accelerated, hitting and dragging a cyclist who later died, Reuters reports, citing police sources. The driver then said he attempted to turn into obstacles to slow the car down.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 taxi fleet in Paris dispelled following crash despite ‘no technical problems’

A fleet of 37 Tesla Model 3 all-electric sedans has been dispelled from French taxi company G7’s operational vehicles. G7, a Paris-based taxi servicer, has stated that it has removed each of its Model 3 units from its operational taxi fleet, despite there being any evidence of technical problems in the vehicle, nor have any conclusions been reached regarding the possible use of Tesla’s Autopilot functionality.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
bigblueunbiased.com

After A Deadly Accident, A Paris Cab Company Has Suspended the Usage of Tesla Vehicles

Following a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend, a major Paris cab firm has banned its usage of Tesla Model 3 vehicles. G7 Taxi said in an interview that it would stop the usage of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet until the detective investigation into the Saturday incident was completed.
CARS
