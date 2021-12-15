ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

75 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 75 new cases on Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 13,033 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 32 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,949 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 7 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 932 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 33,537 or 44.53% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 9,725.

