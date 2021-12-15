With final A380 test flight, Airbus draws a heart in the German sky

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 16 HOURS AGO