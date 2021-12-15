ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

With final A380 test flight, Airbus draws a heart in the German sky

By Alex Hider
WCPO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus is preparing to make the final delivery of its iconic A380 jumbo jet in the coming days. With the model officially being retired following the delivery, Airbus officials decided to send the A380 out...

www.wcpo.com

Robb Report

After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
simpleflying.com

Drones Help Korean Air Slash Plane Inspection Times By 60%

Korean Air has developed a new method of inspecting aircraft using not one drone, but a whole swarm. The airline says that by using these drone ‘swarms’, it can shave up to 60% off its inspection times. The added bonus is each of the 12 lb drones gets its own Korean Air livery!
TheStreet

Qantas Snags 40 Airbus Jets, Snubbing Boeing

Australia’s flagship airline Qantas (QABSY) said Thursday that it’s buying 40 Airbus (EADSY) - Get Airbus SE Report aircraft, dealing a blow to Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report. The European jet maker’s 40 planes have a list price of at least $4.6 billion, Bloomberg reported.
BoardingArea

ANA unveils its Domestic Boeing 787-9 seats

After 10 years of operating the Boeing 787 Dreamliner (yep… 10 years). ANA has announced its new Boeing 787-9 product for domestic operations. The upgrades will feature both a premium seat and economy seat, with personal screen monitors for every seat. All 375 of those seats. Premium Seating. ANA...
airlive.net

BREAKING Airbus is delivering the last every built A380 to Emirates

Airbus is delivering the final A380 superjumbo to Dubai’s Emirates today according to Reuters. This delivery is marking the end of a 14-year run that gave Europe an instantly recognised symbol across the globe but failed to fulfil the commercial vision of its designers. Today’s delivery is expected to...
simpleflying.com

Airbus Is Set To Deliver Its Last Ever A321ceo To Delta

All eyes are on Airbus as it prepares to make the final delivery of the last A380 to be produced this week. But less keenly watched is the planemaker’s very last A320ceo family jet, an A321 for Delta, which will mark the end of over three decades of history.
thedallasnews.net

Airbus A380 aircraft returns to Singapore Airlines fleet

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Singapore Airlines in India has announced the return of Airbus A380 Superjumbo aircraft after a 20-month break in services, said a press release. Starting 10 January 2022, the A380 will replace the Airbus A350-900 on the SQ 424/423 vaccinated travel lane (VTL) services between...
simpleflying.com

airBaltic Has Now Been Flying The A220 For 5 Years

AirBaltic has now been operating the Airbus A220 for half a decade. The Latvian carrier started using the type back when it was the Bombardier C-Series on December 14th, 2016. At the time, the A220 was a small part of the fleet. The plane has grown to become the Riga-based carrier’s only aircraft type in the years since.
Reuters

Qantas switches domestic fleet to Airbus in blow to Boeing

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) on Thursday picked Airbus (AIR.PA) as the preferred supplier to replace its domestic fleet, switching from Boeing (BA.N) in a major win for the European planemaker that also triggered an upheaval in engine supplies. The Australian national airline said it had committed...
