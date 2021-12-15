ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage Capital to close $7.4 billion flagship hedge fund – WSJ

(Reuters) – Hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group is closing its flagship fund after 18 years and...

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
GoPuff Raises $1.5 Billion in Anticipation of 2022 IPO

As a FreightWaves story opined in May, it's time the logistics industry took notice of Gopuff. Well, it has, and so have investors. According to a securities filing in Delaware first flagged by Prime Unicorn Index, the instant delivery company backed by SoftBank, Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Blackstone Group has raised $1.5 billion in what's being called a series X raise, which could push its valuation as high as $40 billion, Axios reported. Multiple reports suggest the raise is happening in anticipation of a Gopuff IPO as early as mid-2022.
Private equity will buy up companies to the tune of $1 trillion this year

We all know the companies the pandemic has helped: Amazon, Zoom, whichever company makes sourdough yeast. ​Here’s another one: private equity. Those are the firms of Wall Street suits that buy big companies (often ones with lots of debt), radically revamp them and then try to sell them off at a big profit.
Short-seller Muddy Waters takes aim at Chinese firm KE Holdings

(Reuters) – U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters said on Thursday it had acquired a short position in KE Holdings Inc, the biggest housing brokers in China, pushing its shares down as much as 10.9% premarket. The short seller questioned the value of the company’s transaction volumes, store count and...
Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
Equity Hedge Fund Founder Launching Crypto Firm

A longtime equities-focused hedge fund manager is spinning up a crypto fund — the latest example of a legacy financier entering digital-assets. Scores of traditional investors have proven unable to sidestep the lures of cryptocurrency, launching them in tandem with existing investment operations. Subscribe for full article.
Exclusive-Insurer MetLife postpones U.S. office return to March

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. insurer MetLife Inc on Thursday told staff it has pushed back plans for U.S. employees to return to the office to March from Jan. 10 previously, a spokeswoman for the company said. The move comes as financial firms grapple with the rapid spread of...
Indian ride hailing firm Ola raises $500 million loan

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Thursday it had raised $500 milllion loan from international institutional investors, as the SoftBank Group backed start-up preps to make its stock market debut next year. Ola, which has a majority share of India’s ride-hailing market where it competes with Uber...
Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
JPMorgan moves healthcare conference online amid Omicron concerns

Dec 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has moved its annual healthcare conference, set to be held next month, online as concerns mount over the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In an email to participants on Wednesday, the Wall Street bank said the event that was previously...
Crypto Custody Startup Anchorage Closes $350M Funding Deal at $3B Valuation

Anchorage Digital has raised $350 million in a Series D funding round at a $3 billion valuation led by global investment firm KKR, according to a blog post on Tuesday (Dec. 15). Additional investors included Goldman Sachs, Alameda Research, Andreessen Horowitz, Apollo credit funds, Blockchain Capital, Delta Blockchain Fund, Elad...
Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
Anchorage Digital raises $350 million in latest funding round, led by KKR

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Anchorage Digital, a digital asset financial platform, said on Wednesday it raised $350 million in its latest funding round led by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc. The capital raised by the firm lifted its valuation to $3 billion. Based in San Francisco, Anchorage...
