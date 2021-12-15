ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

PODCAST: James Webb Space Telescope with Astronomer Heidi Hammel

By Andrew Kleidon
Door County Pulse
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeidi Hammel, the Vice President for Science at the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), joins Myles...

doorcountypulse.com

NASA

NASA’s ‘Eyes on Asteroids’ Reveals Our Near-Earth Object Neighborhood

Through a new 3D real-time visualization tool, you can now explore the asteroids and comets that approach Earth’s orbital neighborhood – and the spacecraft that visit these objects – with a click or a swipe. NASA’s Eyes on Asteroids brings this data to any smartphone, tablet, or computer with an internet connection – no download required.
Heidi Hammel
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s $10 Billion James Webb Space Telescope Fully Fueled for Launch

In preparation for launch later this month, ground teams have successfully completed the delicate operation of loading the James Webb Space Telescope with the propellant it will use to steer itself while in space. In order to make critical course corrections shortly after launch, to maintain its prescribed orbit nearly...
Phys.org

James Webb Space Telescope: A giant leap towards 'other Earths'?

There is only one Earth... that we know of. But outside our own solar system, other stars give warmth and light to planets and, possibly, life. Soon to offer a better look at these so-called exoplanets is NASA's new James Webb telescope, which is set to launch this month and become the largest and most powerful observatory in orbit.
CNET

NASA's most powerful telescope ever is about to change how we see the universe

Soon, astronomers worldwide will be staring at their TVs, holding their breath. After a series of delays (so many delays!), NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is finally on track to launch before the end of the year. An ambitious upgrade from the Hubble telescope, this revolutionary probe promises to forever alter our knowledge of the universe.
scitechdaily.com

Discovery of Sub-Earth Planet: Ultra-Light and Super-Fast Exoplanet Is Not Like Anything in Our Solar System

As far as extrasolar planets go, ‘GJ 367 b’ is a featherweight. With half the mass of Earth, the newly discovered planet is one of the lightest among the nearly 5000 exoplanets known today. It takes the extrasolar planet approximately eight hours to orbit its parent star. With a diameter of just over 9000 kilometers, GJ 367 b is slightly larger than Mars. The planetary system is located just under 31 light years from Earth and is thus ideal for further investigation. The discovery demonstrates that it is possible to precisely determine the properties of even the smallest, least massive exoplanets. Such studies provide a key to understanding how terrestrial planets form and evolve.
Phys.org

Perseverance Mars rover makes surprising discoveries

Scientists with NASA's Perseverance Mars rover mission have discovered that the bedrock their six-wheeled explorer has been driving on since landing in February likely formed from red-hot magma. The discovery has implications for understanding and accurately dating critical events in the history of Jezero Crater—as well as the rest of the planet.
Free Lance-Star

Stargazing: After years of delay, James Webb Space Telescope nears launch

Technical, logistical and pandemic reasons, the most audacious and high-tech space telescope ever built may finally launch into space Dec. 22. Known as the James Webb Space Telescope, its complex construction, coupled with the fact it cannot be repaired once it is placed in its final orbit a million miles from Earth, caused many of the delays. Once in space, it will be the largest space telescope ever deployed and used, far outperforming the venerable Hubble Space Telescope currently in operation.
dailygalaxy.com

Has the First Planet Beyond the Milky Way Been Discovered –Or is It Something More Interesting?

In 2019 the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for pioneering a new field in astronomy with the discovery of the first planet beyond our solar system, 51 Pegasi b. Since the discovery in 1991, over 4,000 exoplanets have been found in our home galaxy. “We answered a very old question,” Mayor said, which was debated by philosophers since the ancient Greeks: “are there other worlds in the Universe?”
scitechdaily.com

Planet Hunters: ESA’s New and Future Exoplanet Missions

ESA’s trifecta of dedicated exoplanet missions – Cheops, Plato, and Ariel – will also be complemented with the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope mission. The Characterising Exoplanet Satellite, Cheops, was launched in December 2019 and is observing bright stars known to host exoplanets, in particular Earth-to-Neptune-sized planets. It is recording the precise sizes of these relatively small planets and combined with mass measurements already calculated from other observatories, will enable the planet’s density to be determined, and thus make a first-step characterization of the nature of these worlds. Cheops will also identify candidates for additional study by future missions. For example, it will provide well-characterized targets for the international James Webb Space Telescope launching in December 2021, which will perform further detailed studies of their atmospheres.
ASTRONOMY

