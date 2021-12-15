Actor Kel Mitchell Talks New Book 'Blessed Mode,' Rebooting 'Good Burger'
Actor, pastor, and now author Kel Mitchell joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to talk about his new book "Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith" and what inspired him to write it. Mitchell said the book aims to help people boost their physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. Ordained as a pastor in 2019, he talked about his service in the church and what led him down a new path in life and getting back into "very physical" work on the reboot of his '90s hit show, "Good Burger.
