Actor Kel Mitchell Talks New Book 'Blessed Mode,' Rebooting 'Good Burger'

Kel Mitchell arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Major Announcement Alert! Fans of 1990s Nickelodeon and All That!, in particular, could be in for a treat according to actor Kel Mitchell. During his visit to Cheddar this week, he revealed that a Good Burger sequel could be in the works at Paramount+. While nothing is set in stone, the actor, pastor, and now author said the groundwork is being set behind the scenes and the OGs from the first film, including Keanan Thompson, are onboard. While fans wait for GB2, Mitchell's new book "Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith," which focuses on self-love, confidence, and spirituality, might hold them over and help build their mental health simultaneously. Mitchell told Cheddar's Hena Doba he turned to prayer after realizing there were things affecting him that he needed to address. "There's some things I need to change in my life, and I have to renew my mind daily so that way I can respond in love and love myself and others," he said.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO