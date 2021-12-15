ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Actor Kel Mitchell Talks New Book 'Blessed Mode,' Rebooting 'Good Burger'

Actor, pastor, and now author Kel Mitchell joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to talk about his new book "Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith" and what inspired him to write it. Mitchell said the book aims to help people boost their physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. Ordained as a pastor in 2019, he talked about his service in the church and what led him down a new path in life and getting back into "very physical" work on the reboot of his '90s hit show, "Good Burger.

ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

