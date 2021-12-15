Indian River State College breaks ground on expanded nursing program facility

Among the dignitaries on hand for the ground breaking were, from left, state Rep. Erin Grall, Rep. Dana Trabulsy, state Sen. Gayle Harrell, former state Sen. Ken Pruitt, and IRSC President Timothy Moore. Photo provided

Indian River State College on Tuesday broke ground on construction of its expanded facilities for the IRSC School of Nursing and the transformation of Port St. Lucie Pruitt Campus buildings F and G into state-of-the-art nursing classrooms and simulated clinical settings.

Nine buildings – offering more than one quarter million square feet – comprise the 132-acre Pruitt Campus, which serves nearly 9,000 students annually. Among the buildings of note is the William and Helen Thomas STEM Center, which combines classrooms and laboratories for genetics, ecology, chemistry, molecular science, and botany.

Renovations to buildings F and G will significantly expand learning environments for students enrolled in IRSC Nursing programs. The IRSC School of Nursing will relocate to the reimagined spaces on Pruitt Campus by Fall 2023.

The architect for the project is Harvard Jolly Architecture, one of the largest firms in Florida with expertise in healthcare architecture and interior design. The building is Proctor Construction, the firm responsible for the new Advanced Workforce Training Complex at the Fort Pierce campus and multiple IRSC renovation projects.

The Schreiber Conference Center is home to the new IRSC Veterans Center of Excellence, and the Enterprise Hub is a one-stop-shop for business assistance. A joint-use Pruitt Campus Library – presented in partnership with the St. Lucie County Library System– serves students and the community alike.

Expansion Statistics:

• Double the number of nursing program graduates to more than 600 annually;

• 50,521 sq. ft. at Pruitt Campus will be dedicated solely to the nursing program;

• Renovations consist of two large classrooms for 120 students, two nursing labs seating 120 students, and two smaller nursing laboratory and classrooms seating 24 students;

• The high-fidelity simulation center will include 10 patient rooms with one home health aide suite, offering students the latest in real-life state of the art educational experiences;

• Two Labor and Delivery rooms;

• Two Pediatric Rooms;

• Two Medical/Surgical rooms;

• Two Emergency/ICU rooms;

• One Operating Room;

• One Procedural Room that flexes to a Behavioral Health Room;

• One Home-Health Suite – this room sits on the outside of the center and will permit inter-professional simulated activities with the Paramedic and EMT students;

• Two nursing stations, a nursing call system, a nutrition room, utilization of electronic medical record system, and a medication dispensing system.