ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Tips lead to arrest of Vero Beach pet store robbery suspect

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6giT_0dNlP4OM00

Juan Delacruz Santana Urena III is charged with robbery. Photo by SLC Jail

Multiple tips from community members led to the arrest of a man on charges that he robbed a Vero Beach pet store on Dec. 9.

Juan Delacruz Santana Urena III, 35, is being held in the St. Lucie County Jail on a charge of robbery by sudden snatching. Bail has been set at $15,000.

Urena allegedly robbed a victim at Cindi's Pet and Aquarium Center, located at 600 6th Avenue in Vero Beach. Urena then fled the scene and ended up in St. Lucie County, where members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit took him into custody.

“This case is a prime example of why the community’s help is needed,” IRCSO Detective Robert Sunkel said. “Without the several tips identifying Urena, detectives would still be working on identifying a suspect. Thank you to everyone who assisted in this case.”


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 7

The Biden Riots
2d ago

Good people have had it with crime and those that support it. Much gratitude to those who made his arrest happen. To the other criminals out there, we are coming for you.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Knowhere Treasure Coast

St. Lucie sheriff's office accepting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

Donations will be accepted at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Image provided. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations this week to be sent next Tuesday to victims of the tornadoes that swept through Logan County, Kentucky, last Friday night, leaving 74 people dead, including 12 children, and hundreds injured or without homes.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Pet Store#Fugitive#Lucie#Slc Jail#Ircso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Indian River rotary clubs donate to Treasure Coast Community Health

The Rotary Clubs of Indian River County (IRC) donated $5,500 to benefit behavioral health care at Treasure Coast Community Health (TCCH). The money was raised during the clubs’ annual Oktoberfest Social for polio eradication efforts. Rotary members across the globe have worked to eliminate polio for 35 years and contributed more than $2.1 billion in this time frame, freeing three billion children in 122 countries from the paralyzing disease.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

Comments / 0

Community Policy