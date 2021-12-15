Tips lead to arrest of Vero Beach pet store robbery suspect

Juan Delacruz Santana Urena III is charged with robbery. Photo by SLC Jail

Multiple tips from community members led to the arrest of a man on charges that he robbed a Vero Beach pet store on Dec. 9.

Juan Delacruz Santana Urena III, 35, is being held in the St. Lucie County Jail on a charge of robbery by sudden snatching. Bail has been set at $15,000.

Urena allegedly robbed a victim at Cindi's Pet and Aquarium Center, located at 600 6th Avenue in Vero Beach. Urena then fled the scene and ended up in St. Lucie County, where members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit took him into custody.

“This case is a prime example of why the community’s help is needed,” IRCSO Detective Robert Sunkel said. “Without the several tips identifying Urena, detectives would still be working on identifying a suspect. Thank you to everyone who assisted in this case.”