For most, November 30, 2021, was a regular Tuesday. For the students of Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, it was a Tuesday that they, and many others, will never forget. At 12:51 p.m. 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley fired the first shot from a gun that would end up killing four and injuring eight. Surveillance video footage showed Crumbley entering a bathroom with a backpack and exiting with a gun in hand. From there, he proceeded to shoot down the hallway at a “methodical pace” according to prosecutor Karen McDonald. It has been confirmed that the attack was planned by Crumbley long before it took place. Authorities responded quickly and Crumbley was taken into custody within five minutes of the first shot fired.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO