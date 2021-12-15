Three charged with murder in Marcus Leath shooting

From left, Tamarius Bembry, Tramaine Hickman, and Carlos Wilson each have been charged with homicide related to the Aug. 21 robbery and shooting of Marcus Leath (lower right). Still image from news conference video

Three men have been charged with first degree murder in the Aug. 21 fatal shooting of Marcus Leath, who was killed during a robbery at his home in the 6500 block of Las Palmas Way in Port St. Lucie.

Tamarius Bembry, 20, Tramaine Hickman, 24, and Carlos Wilson, 21, each were charged on Monday with first degree felony murder, robbery with a deadly weapon while wearing a mask, aggravated assault, and burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery while armed, St. Lucie County sheriff’s detectives said during a news conference on Wednesday morning. All three are being held in the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

On Aug. 21, a group of black men in masks, armed with guns, entered the home, stole an undisclosed amount of money, and shot Leath, 39. Leath’s girlfriend was able to escape from the residence and called 9-1-1 from a neighbor’s home. Deputies arrived to find Leath dead, said SLCSO Chief Deputy Brian Hester.

During the investigation, found four rounds in the home – two of them struck Leath, and detectives believe the other two rounds were meant for his girlfriend.

Using cell phone data and surveillance video from a nearby home and business, investigators were able to identify the vehicle the robbers used to flee from the scene and obtained a search warrant for the car, Hester said.

Bembry and Wilson were in the car when deputies served the search warrant on Sept. 2, along with a third man who may or may not be connected to the robbery and shooting, said SLCSO Detective David Dionisio. Detectives also found a gun in the car that matched the gun used to kill Leath, he said.

The vehicle and at least one of the suspects were involved in a similar armed robbery that was reported in May that took place at a home in the 2100 block of 44th Street in Fort Pierce, Hester said. That clue helped them put the pieces together to solve the Leath murder, he said.

Marcus Leath, who worked as a DJ, “was a young man that was doing everything right in his life,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said. “He had a home, he had a job, he had a career. He was not involved in drugs, he was not involved in gangs, he was not involved in guns. What we have is, three thugs who took advantage of him knowing that he was doing everything right.”

While an investigation continues into which of the three men shot Leath, “They were all together, all three are responsible – it doesn’t matter who pulled the trigger,” Mascara said.

It also appears that there was no direct connection between Leath and the three robbers, but all four may have shared a mutual friend, Hester said.