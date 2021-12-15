ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Timbers release schedule for 2022 regular season

By FOX 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced their 2022 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. The Timbers, who will enter their 12th season in MLS next year, will host the New England Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Providence Park to kick off the regular season. Out of the 34...

