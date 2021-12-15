ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Living simply makes loving simple': bell hooks' quotes on love, relationships and feminism

By Amy Haneline, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
bell hooks' book "Feminist Theory." Routledge

Beloved author, professor and feminist bell hooks , known for titles like "Ain't I a Woman" and "All About Love," died Wednesday at 69, her family confirmed to USA TODAY.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, she penned her literary works under the pseudonym bell hooks, a tribute to her great-grandmother that she chose to write using lowercase letters to focus attention on her words rather than herself.

bell hooks wrote over 30 books, leaving a legacy of powerful words on pain, love, equality and much more. Her quotes filled social media in the hours following the announcement of her death.

Here are some of her most profound sentences, per Goodreads .

bell hooks on love and relationships

"Love is a combination of care, commitment, knowledge, responsibility, respect and trust."

― "Communion: The Female Search for Love"

"Living simply makes loving simple."

"To love well is the task in all meaningful relationships, not just romantic bonds."

― "All About Love: New Visions"

"Knowing how to be solitary is central to the art of loving. When we can be alone, we can be with others without using them as a means of escape."

bell hooks death: Feminist author and poet bell hooks, known for 'Aint I A Woman' and 'All About Love', dies at 69

bell hooks on feminism and equality

"No black woman writer in this culture can write 'too much.' Indeed, no woman writer can write 'too much' … No woman has ever written enough."

― "Remembered Rapture: The Writer at Work"

"If any female feels she need anything beyond herself to legitimate and validate her existence, she is already giving away her power to be self-defining, her agency."

― "Feminism is for Everybody: Passionate Politics"

"I will not have my life narrowed down. I will not bow down to somebody else's whim or to someone else's ignorance."

"As all advocates of feminist politics know most people do not understand sexism or if they do they think it is not a problem. Masses of people think that feminism is always and only about women seeking to be equal to men. And a huge majority of these folks think feminism is anti-male. Their misunderstanding of feminist politics reflects the reality that most folks learn about feminism from patriarchal mass media."

"Being oppressed means the absence of choices."

"The process begins with the individual woman’s acceptance that American women, without exception, are socialized to be racist, classist and sexist, in varying degrees, and that labeling ourselves feminists does not change the fact that we must consciously work to rid ourselves of the legacy of negative socialization."

― "Ain't I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism"

More quotes: DMX's most iconic lyrics and quotes about hip-hop, family, addiction and faith

bell hooks on pain and suffering

"Contrary to what we may have been taught to think, unnecessary and unchosen suffering wounds us but need not scar us for life. It does mark us. What we allow the mark of our suffering to become is in our own hands."

― "All About Love: New Visions"

"The practice of love offers no place of safety. We risk loss, hurt, pain. We risk being acted upon by forces outside our control."

― "All About Love: New Visions"

bell hooks on self-acceptance

"One of the best guides to how to be self-loving is to give ourselves the love we are often dreaming about receiving from others. There was a time when I felt lousy about my over-forty body, saw myself as too fat, too this, or too that. Yet I fantasized about finding a lover who would give me the gift of being loved as I am. It is silly, isn't it, that I would dream of someone else offering to me the acceptance and affirmation I was withholding from myself. This was a moment when the maxim 'You can never love anybody if you are unable to love yourself' made clear sense. And I add, 'Do not expect to receive the love from someone else you do not give yourself.' "

― "All About Love: New Visions"

"I want there to be a place in the world where people can engage in one another’s differences in a way that is redemptive, full of hope and possibility. Not this 'In order to love you, I must make you something else.' That’s what domination is all about, that in order to be close to you, I must possess you, remake and recast you."

― "Reel to Real: Race, Sex, and Class at the Movies"

The Guardian

A life in quotes: bell hooks

Bell hooks, the feminist author, poet, theorist and cultural critic, has died at the age of 69 at her home in Berea, Kentucky. Her works, including Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, All About Love, Bone Black, Feminist Theory and Communion: The Female Search for Love, were beacons for a generation of writers and thinkers in academia and beyond.
anothermag.com

“There is Light in Darkness”: bell hooks’ Quotes on Love, Hope and Justice

This week, news broke that bell hooks – the pioneering social justice activist, academic and author – had passed away at the age of 69. The tragic announcement was shared on Twitter yesterday by her niece, Ebony Motley, who revealed that hooks had died from an illness “at home, with family and friends by her side.”
The Independent

‘Only love can heal the wounds of the past’: The best bell hooks quotes to live by

News of the death of Gloria Jean Watkins, best known as bell hooks, has sparked an outpouring of grief around the world.Watkins was a celebrated author and feminist cultural critic who published her books and scholarly articles under her chosen pen name to honour her maternal great-grandmother, Bell Blair Hooks. Watkins spelled the name with lowercase letters as a way to direct attention towards her ideas rather than her identity.It was those perceptive ideas, clarified by her eloquent voice, which made her an essential writer. Her work focused on the intersection of capitalism, race and gender, and she published more...
Parents Magazine

bell hooks Wasn't a Parent, but She Taught Us How To Love Children

It's rare to encounter someone who doesn't mind speaking the truth, even when others prefer they remain silent. It's even more rare to find someone who uses that voice to advocate for the freedom of all groups—including those they don't belong to. bell hooks did both at every opportunity. Even when speaking up was controversial or when it was a criticism of important and beloved public figures, like Spike Lee and Beyonce, she was not afraid to stand up for what was right.
Bell Hooks
The Conversation U.S.

bell hooks will never leave us – she lives on through the truth of her words

I was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A Woman” in my hand and told me just to “shut up and read.” I remember that summer because after I read that book, all we talked about was bell hooks and who she was and who I wanted to be. I said then that I wanted to be a writer,...
calmsage.com

What’s The Deal With A Love-Hate Relationship?

What does it feel like to be in a love-hate relationship? People with experience say that it’s like a full blown roller-coaster. It’s like a ride you intend to take but are also not wanting to get on. How does someone get into a love-hate relationship?. I don’t...
pwrker

The Reality of Relationships with Narcissistic Partners

To make it “work” with a Narcissist you’ll have to accept that you’ll be the only one that is ever emotionally invested in the relationship. You’ll have to accept a fundamental imbalance of love, care, compassion, and empathy and that your needs will always come second to the narcissist’s needs and wants. You will live with an adult toddler and never expect them to “grow up” and take responsibility for their actions. They can’t and they won’t. Ever.
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
freelibrary.org

bell hooks and picture books

You may know bell hooks for her innovative and tranformative works in literature, poetry and feminist studies. written by bell hooks; illustrated by Chris Raschka. Celebrates the joy and beauty of nappy hair. Nominated for an NAACP Image Award, here is a buoyantly fun read aloud brimming with playful and powerful affirmations.
