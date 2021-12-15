ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver committee advances $1.25M affordable housing renovation

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovGmn_0dNlNzp400
The Off Broadway Lofts building located at 2135 Stout St. in Denver, Colo. Photo courtesy of the Denver Department of Housing Stability

The Off Broadway Lofts in Five Points may soon be renovated as affordable housing after the Denver City Council housing committee advanced the renovation proposal Wednesday.

The committee unanimously passed the proposal, moving it to the full council for two final votes in the coming weeks. If approved, the proposal would give a $1.25 million performance loan to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless for the renovation.

The Off Broadway Lofts building was built in 2001 at 2135 Stout St. Of the building’s 80 units, only 20 are reserved for low-income residents.

“Now, the city will income-restrict all 80 units on that property,” said Adam Lyons with the Department of Housing Stability.

The units would be reserved for tenants making 60% or less of the area median income, which is $44,016 for one person, according to city data. That includes 31 units for up to 60%, 12 for up to 50%, 13 for up to 40% and 24 for up to 30%. At least 25 units would also be reserved for households experiencing homelessness.

The proposal would replace the building’s performance loan agreement that is set to expire in 30 years. The new 60-year agreement would guarantee the building’s affordability for an additional three decades.

The building features 15 studio apartments, 41 one-bedroom units, 22 two bedrooms and 3 three bedrooms, including one property manager unit. The proposed renovation is one of many expected to come to the City Council in the coming months.

“In the future pipeline, we have multiple properties that are reaching the end of their expected life,” said Max Lubarsky, housing developer with Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “Coming up shortly is probably going to be Civic Center Apartments.”

Though the proposal advanced unanimously, some committee members expressed concern over renovating existing housing instead of creating new affordable housing.

Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer criticized the Department of Housing Stability’s previous decision to turn down spending $500,000 on purchasing a motel on East Colfax to make into a 60-unit affordable housing complex, questioning why the agency would prioritize a $1.25 million renovation.

“This is a good project and something that needs to continue, but I am concerned that we’re renovating properties that were built 20 years ago, but we’re not creating more affordable housing that we’re constantly being told we need,” Sawyer said.

On Wednesday, the committee also unanimously advanced a proposal that would provide a $1.26 million performance loan to Habitat for Humanity to develop 28 new affordable townhomes at 2819 W. 53rd Ave. in the Chaffee Park neighborhood.

The 28 townhomes would consist of eight two-bedroom units, nine three- bedroom units and 11 four bedrooms, all reserved for buyers who have household incomes of 80% or less of the area median income. The affordability requirement would be locked in for 99 years.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Coalition vying for $100 million federal grant

A coalition of Colorado companies and organizations is a finalist for up to $100 million of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Dubbed the Colorado Coalition, the partnership is led by Innosphere Ventures, a Fort Collins-based science and technology startup incubator. The coalition is made up of “organizations from the government, business, acadamia and nonprofit” worlds, according to a release. It earned...
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Denver receives What Works Cities Certification

Denver was recognized on Wednesday with the 2021 What Works Cities Certification, the national standard of excellence in data-driven city governance. Bloomberg Philanthropies recognized 10 cities for their exceptional use of data to inform policy and funding decisions to improve residents' lives. Since 2017, 50 cities have achieved the certification, officials said. "Denver's proud to be recognized by What Works Cities as one of the first 50 cities in the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A less business-friendly Colorado

As we go on 21 months of economic unrest since the start of the coronavirus, Colorado’s economy is looking less competitive relative to other struggling states. It shouldn’t come as a surprise on the heels of new state and local regulatory burdens heaped on employers. From a costly family-leave mandate imposed through the ballot; to minimum-wage hikes decreed in the state’s largest city; to the ongoing regulatory assault on a cornerstone of the state's economy, the oil and gas industry — dubious policies are burdening the state’s job creators and scaring off others.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's naming board rejects Union Reservoir change

The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board on Thursday recommended the governor reject a proposal submitted by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names, backed by the Union Reservoir Company and City of Longmont, to change the name of Calkins Lake to Union Reservoir. Union Reservoir has been the name commonly attributed...
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#The Off Broadway Lofts#The Denver City Council#The City Council#Civic Center Apartments
The Denver Gazette

Over 55,000 Denver metro residents are without power

High winds on Wednesday have caused more than 630 power outages in the Denver metro area, according to Xcel Energy. As of 3 p.m., 56,280 customers in the Denver area were without power. There have been 718 outages reported throughout the state, impacting 60,228 customers by Wednesday afternoon, according to the energy company. The state's largest outage continued to be in the southwest metro, where 44,332 residents were without power. Earlier in the day, South Metro Fir eRescue reported at least there power lines were down in the area; however, no injures were reported. Officials did not give an estimate when power would be restored.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

TABOR lives on — and we all prosper

You might say the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is a victim of its own success. Its landmark taxing and spending limits on government in our state have been in effect for so long, many Coloradans may have forgotten what it once was like to live at the whim of tax-hiking politicians. That ended when voters added TABOR — its better-known acronym — to the state’s constitution in 1992. Nearly three...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy