U.S. does not expect special IAEA board meeting after Iran-IAEA pact

 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United States would not expect a special meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s board this year if the agency’s deal with Iran on replacing its surveillance cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop is carried out, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

“If implemented as agreed with the (International Atomic Energy Agency) Director General, we would not foresee needing a special Board of Governors (meeting) on this set of issues before the end of the year,” said the official on condition of anonymity. “Of course, if there are any new nuclear escalations, we would react accordingly.” (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Diane Craft)

