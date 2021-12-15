ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Auburn hires Austin Davis as offensive coordinator

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjZov_0dNlMjuT00

Bryan Harsin went to the NFL ranks to select his next offensive coordinator.

Austin Davis will preside over the offense for the 2022 season.

He spent the last three years with the Seattle Seahawks on Pete Carroll’s staff. He worked with Russell Wilson and the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Davis spent seven seasons in the NFL as a quarterback playing for six teams. After retiring, he quickly became a member of Carroll’s staff.

It is assumed he will not call plays in 2022 but will be involved in the game planning and development of Auburn’s quarterbacks.

He went to college at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Comments / 0

Related
Field Gulls

Report: Seahawks QB coach Austin Davis to depart for Auburn

Late during the 2020 NFL season the Seattle Seahawks watched a six year veteran of the coaching staff, Brennan Carroll, depart to become the offensive coordinator for the University of Arizona. Now, for the second year in a row, reports indicate that the Seahawks are set to lose a member of the offensive coaching staff to an offensive coordinator position in the college ranks.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Auburn#The Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Answers Questions of Him Returning to Packers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy