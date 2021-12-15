Auburn hires Austin Davis as offensive coordinator

Bryan Harsin went to the NFL ranks to select his next offensive coordinator.

Austin Davis will preside over the offense for the 2022 season.

He spent the last three years with the Seattle Seahawks on Pete Carroll’s staff. He worked with Russell Wilson and the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Davis spent seven seasons in the NFL as a quarterback playing for six teams. After retiring, he quickly became a member of Carroll’s staff.

It is assumed he will not call plays in 2022 but will be involved in the game planning and development of Auburn’s quarterbacks.

He went to college at the University of Southern Mississippi.