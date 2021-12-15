Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

would have been 51 years old today.

Hard to believe that she’s already been gone three years. For the Hip-Hop and R&B culture, she made a splash on the scene, appearing in music videos from some of our best known acts. Socially, she could be seen attending red carpets and high-profile parties – often alongside on again, off again romantic partner, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs .

As we previously reported , it was revealed that Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia – an inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released shortly after her untimely passing.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

Diddy, 50, and Kim dated between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian Combs , 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila , 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy , from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

|| RELATED: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021 ||

|| RELATED: Kierra Sheard & Husband Celebrated Anniversary With The Wedding She Always Wanted! [PICsS] ||

|| RELATED: Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And Her Children Melted Our Hearts ||

Happy Birthday, Kim. Peep photos in the gallery below.

1. Diddy and Kim Porter leaving a party thrown by the Beckhams in Santa Monica

2. Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s Sixth Annual “Art For Life” Benefit

3. 2005 MTV VMA’s Hosted By Diddy

4. Launch Party For OK! Magazine

5. 6th Annual BET Awards

6. Royal Birthday Ball for Sean “P. Diddy” Combs

7. 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

8. VH1 Big in 2003

9. Birthday Ball for Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs

10. Life Ball 2012

11. Life Ball Welcome Party

12. Opening Night For “The Rock N Roll Of Hip Hop” Photo Exhibit

13. The 77th Annual Academy Awards

14. Sean P. Diddy Combs’ Surprise 35th Birthday Party

15. Loon’s Self-Titled Debut Album Release Party

16. Toya Wright Hosts Vanquish Lounge

17. On The Run Tour After Party

18. Reginae’s “All White” Sweet 16 Birthday Party

19. Kim Porter attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party

20. Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend “Fashion For Relief” Sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics

21. Haute Couture Fall-winter Versace 2002/03

22. Sanaa Lathan Hosts Event At Beso

23. Film Festival Premiere Of Open Road Films’ “Dope”

24. United Against Ebola Benefit

25. Premiere Of Amazon Studios’ “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win”

26. Diddy’s Annual White Party in LA

27. 2017 Tribeca Film Festival – “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story”

28. Kim Porter attends the Dolce & Gabbana Show

29. Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

30. 7th Annual Post BET Awards Party hosted by DJ Khaled

31. Tom Ford New York Fashion Week

32. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles

33. Dolce & Gabbana Queen Of Hearts Party

34. Vanity Fair Aftershow Party

35. P. Diddy Birthday Ball

36. 77th Academy Awards – Kodak Theatre

37. February 2018 – New York Fashion Week

38. Sean “P Diddy” Combs Royal Birthday Ball

39. Ladylike Foundation’s 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon

40. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles

41. “The Holiday Calendar” Special Screening Los Angeles

42. Annual White Party held at a private residence in Beverly Hills

Source:WENNSource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:WENN