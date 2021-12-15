ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Report: Explosion Levels a Home in Vineland, NJ; One Injured

By Chris Coleman
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A published report says one person was injured after an explosion leveled a home in Vineland Wednesday afternoon. WPVI-TV reports the explosion happened...

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vineland, NJ
Accidents
City
Vineland, NJ
City
Maurice River, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing People#Accident#Wpvi Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cat Country 107.3

Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?

The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
PINE HILL, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Mays Landing, NJ Bakery To Close While In Search Of New Location

Just like we get excited when news breaks of a new business opening its doors in South Jersey, it always hits hard when you hear of one closing up shop. In Mays Landing, residents will have to say goodbye to what in just a few months has become a local favorite for all of your pastry needs. KB Pastry opened up on Main Street back in July of 2021. Unfortunately, the bakery ran by a single mom of two will have to close its doors for a while until the owner can find another location.
RESTAURANTS
Cat Country 107.3

NJ Troopers: Four Charged for Stealing 300 Marine GPS Units Worth $300K

Authorities in the Garden State say four people from Miami, FL, have been charged in connection to the theft of over 300 high-end marine GPS units worth over $300,000. According to the New Jersey State Police, 47-year-old Mizael Alfonso, 41-year-old Marie Frometa Rodriguez, 58-year-old Manuel Barbosa Mendiluza, and 29-year-old Ciro Perez Martinez have been charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft/burglary, and burglary following an investigation that began in Cape May County two years ago.
MIAMI, FL
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy