Report: Explosion Levels a Home in Vineland, NJ; One Injured

Just like we get excited when news breaks of a new business opening its doors in South Jersey, it always hits hard when you hear of one closing up shop. In Mays Landing, residents will have to say goodbye to what in just a few months has become a local favorite for all of your pastry needs. KB Pastry opened up on Main Street back in July of 2021. Unfortunately, the bakery ran by a single mom of two will have to close its doors for a while until the owner can find another location.

