Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. Ya know, I used to do one of these posts after making a few podcast appearances I hadn’t had a chance to link up yet, so I could share them. As fate would have it, I haven’t been on many podcasts (other than my own) lately. One exception! I was on Episode 33 of That Tech Show a few months back where I got to chat with Chris Addams and Samuel Gregory. We got into all kinds of stuff, including me sounding off on whether or not CSS is relevant anymore (c’mon!).

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 5 DAYS AGO