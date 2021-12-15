Former Celtics head Danny Ainge hired by Utah Jazz as CEO, per report

UPDATE (Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET): The Jazz have made the move official. “I have known and respected Ryan and Ashley Smith for many years. What they are doing here in Utah is amazing and I am excited to be a part of their vision for the Jazz and Smith Entertainment Group as a whole,” Ainge said in a team press release. “Joining the Jazz was a natural and perfect fit for me, as my roots in Utah are deep and strong. This is a team that has a tremendous foundation of players and people, and Justin and Quin are doing an amazing job. I am excited to collaborate with them, be a resource, and share the perspective I have as we work together to bring our fans the success that they deserve.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO