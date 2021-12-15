Blazers the betting favorites to land Ben Simmons via trade
Fresh odds have surfaced on Ben Simmons regarding his next team. The Lakers are rumored to be interested in Simmons, but 5 teams have better odds, according to @betonline_ag: FAVORITE – Blazers: 7/4 Pacers: 2/1 Pelicans: 5/2 Knicks: 3/1 Celtics: 5/1 LAKERS: 7/1
Betting odds on Ben Simmons’ next team if traded, per @betonline_ag
Trail Blazers: 7/4
Pacers: 2/1
Pelicans: 5/2
Knicks: 3/1
Celtics: 5/1
Lakers: 7/1
Nets: 10/1
Raptors: 10/1
Pistons: 12/1
Timberwolves: 12/1
Kings: 14/1
Cavaliers: 16/1 – 2:44 PM
Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.
While more players are now trade-eligible, the #Sixers still don't have a swift solution to the Ben Simmons saga
ICYMI, today is December 15th, when a good portion of the league becomes trade eligible. As a result, the Ben Simmons discussions are, reportedly, heating up

Should you expect something to happen immediately? I have my doubts
The 𝑢𝑛𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 start to NBA trade season has officially begun!
@Derek Bodner joins me!
🏀Who would make a good trade partner?
🏀Best/worst case Ben Simmons scenarios
🏀Maximizing Maxey
Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Questionable
Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness
Joel Embiid, Rib soreness
Out
Aaron Henry, G League
Paul Reed, G League
Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness
Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons
Jaden, Springer, Concussion protocol – 5:34 PM
Jake Fischer: The only outgoing call I confirmed was to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons… When I got the information that they called about Ben, the conversation pretty much was, “We’re interested in Ben. How would we get there?” The obvious solution is Russell Westbrook. He’s not a player on that Sixers list that they have. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021
Jake Fischer: They don’t have to move Ben just to move him and not waste a year of Embiid’s prime. They really believe that if they move Simmons for anything less than they value him, they’ll be sacrificing multiple years of Embiid’s prime for not maximizing Simmons as a trade asset. Their ultimate goal still remains to have Simmons get back on the court and join them because that was their goal I think moving into the offseason anyway. Simmons became a trade candidate when he requested it. I think the Sixers were definitely open to moving him for someone like Damian Lillard, Beal, or Harden. Short of that, they believe Ben is their best chance right now and the best possible addition to get this team back to where they were last year as the top team in the East. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021
Jordan Schultz: #Sixers have received an influx of calls for Ben Simmons to get a jump on today, league sources say. One GM I spoke with remains pessimistic any deal gets done. “Daryl [Morey] is asking for the moon. I’m not sure he even wants to trade him right now.” -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / December 15, 2021
