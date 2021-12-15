ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blazers the betting favorites to land Ben Simmons via trade

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Ryan Ward: Fresh odds have surfaced on Ben Simmons regarding his next team. The Lakers are rumored to be interested in Simmons, but 5 teams have better odds, according to @betonline_ag: FAVORITE – Blazers: 7/4 Pacers: 2/1 Pelicans: 5/2 Knicks: 3/1 Celtics: 5/1 LAKERS: 7/1

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.

More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad…11:01 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

While more players are now trade-eligible, the #Sixers still don’t have a swift solution to the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 10:48 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

ICYMI, today is December 15th, when a good portion of the league becomes trade eligible. As a result, the Ben Simmons discussions are, reportedly, heating up

Should you expect something to happen immediately? I have my doubts, which I explained on Monday: dailysix.com/sixers-week-in…10:28 AM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

The 𝑢𝑛𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 start to NBA trade season has officially begun!

@Derek Bodner joins me!

🏀Who would make a good trade partner?

🏀Best/worst case Ben Simmons scenarios

🏀Maximizing Maxey

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, Youtube version. Among the topics, the Lakers have been linked to trade talk w/Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Are either realistic scenarios? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/RlkJKiKgnVI?t=…7:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:

Questionable

Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness

Joel Embiid, Rib soreness

Out

Aaron Henry, G League

Paul Reed, G League

Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness

Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons

Jaden, Springer, Concussion protocol – 5:34 PM

Jake Fischer: The only outgoing call I confirmed was to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons… When I got the information that they called about Ben, the conversation pretty much was, “We’re interested in Ben. How would we get there?” The obvious solution is Russell Westbrook. He’s not a player on that Sixers list that they have. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021

Jake Fischer: They don’t have to move Ben just to move him and not waste a year of Embiid’s prime. They really believe that if they move Simmons for anything less than they value him, they’ll be sacrificing multiple years of Embiid’s prime for not maximizing Simmons as a trade asset. Their ultimate goal still remains to have Simmons get back on the court and join them because that was their goal I think moving into the offseason anyway. Simmons became a trade candidate when he requested it. I think the Sixers were definitely open to moving him for someone like Damian Lillard, Beal, or Harden. Short of that, they believe Ben is their best chance right now and the best possible addition to get this team back to where they were last year as the top team in the East. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021

Jordan Schultz: #Sixers have received an influx of calls for Ben Simmons to get a jump on today, league sources say. One GM I spoke with remains pessimistic any deal gets done. “Daryl [Morey] is asking for the moon. I’m not sure he even wants to trade him right now.” -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / December 15, 2021

People

Ayesha Curry 'So Proud' of Husband Stephen After He Sets 3-Pointer Record: 'You Did That'

Ayesha Curry couldn't be happier for her husband Stephen Curry after he made history by becoming the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer. The cookbook author, 32, posted a tribute on Instagram after the Golden State Warriors player surpassed former NBA player Ray Allen's career 3-point record of 2,973. Curry became the record holder when his team took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night.
NBA
