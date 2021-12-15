Pelicans discussed trading for Ben Simmons without including Brandon Ingram
Michael Scotto: I heard the Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps with the 76ers for Ben Simmons, league sources told HoopsHype. Brandon Ingram was not involved in the talks, I’m told, at least as of now. With Zion Williamson’s latest injury setback, it’s unclear how that could move the needle for the Pelicans in their efforts to land Simmons.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Latest @BleacherReport Could Lakers Realistically Unload Russell Westbrook for a Star Like Ben Simmons? Piggybacking on reports from @Shams Charania and @Jake Fischer – if the Lakers inquired about Simmons, that means they dangled RW. Speculation ensues… bleacherreport.com/articles/29515… – 5:15 PM
Betting odds on Ben Simmons’ next team if traded, per @betonline_ag
Trail Blazers: 7/4
Pacers: 2/1
Pelicans: 5/2
Knicks: 3/1
Celtics: 5/1
Lakers: 7/1
Nets: 10/1
Raptors: 10/1
Pistons: 12/1
Timberwolves: 12/1
Kings: 14/1
Cavaliers: 16/1 – 2:44 PM
Brandon Ingram’s on/off advanced numbers are wild over the last 7 games.
On (256 minutes): 117.8 ORTG, 111.6 DRTG, +6.2 NETRTG
Off (85 minutes): 94.7 ORTG, 117.6 DRTG, -22.9 NETRG
Please go burn all “doesn’t make the team better” takes right now. pic.twitter.com/qfJn7Swyzd – 1:25 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Sixers have received an influx of calls for Ben Simmons to get a jump on today, league sources say. One GM I spoke with remains pessimistic any deal gets done. “Daryl [Morey] is asking for the moon. I’m not sure he even wants to trade him right now.” – 12:02 PM
Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.
More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:01 AM
While more players are now trade-eligible, the #Sixers still don’t have a swift solution to the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 10:48 AM
ICYMI, today is December 15th, when a good portion of the league becomes trade eligible. As a result, the Ben Simmons discussions are, reportedly, heating up
Should you expect something to happen immediately? I have my doubts, which I explained on Monday: dailysix.com/sixers-week-in… – 10:28 AM
The 𝑢𝑛𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 start to NBA trade season has officially begun!
@Derek Bodner joins me!
🏀Who would make a good trade partner?
🏀Best/worst case Ben Simmons scenarios
🏀Maximizing Maxey
🎧 on 🍎: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX
Everywhere else: https://t.co/JTqtPprnV1 pic.twitter.com/9Ls9TMGcJQ – 9:50 AM
“Just quick plays. Quick drives. Quick shots.”
Brandon Ingram is playing some of his best basketball in a Pelicans uniform over the past 10 games. How? By not being so deliberate. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:19 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, Youtube version. Among the topics, the Lakers have been linked to trade talk w/Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Are either realistic scenarios? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/RlkJKiKgnVI?t=… – 7:21 PM
Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Questionable
Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness
Joel Embiid, Rib soreness
Out
Aaron Henry, G League
Paul Reed, G League
Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness
Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons
Jaden, Springer, Concussion protocol – 5:34 PM
Brandon Ingram averages over last 7 games:
27.0 points
5.7 rebounds
6.0 assists (vs only 1.7 turnovers!!)
1.9 threes
1.1 steals
51.1 FG% / 35.1 3PT% / 81.0 FT%
He’s been an absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/57RbOrvtjT – 2:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans play Spurs to a draw through three quarters, but San Antonio pulls away in fourth, taking advantage of New Orleans scoring drought to begin final period. Brandon Ingram 27 pts to lead Pels. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/jYtuRgLj09 pic.twitter.com/SnlgWhhmK9 – 9:25 PM
Final: Spurs 112, Pelicans 97
New Orleans got outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter.
Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists in a losing effort. – 9:16 PM
Watch Brandon Ingram put Doug McDermott in a poster with this dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/12/wat… – 9:15 PM
Brandon Ingram hacked by Jacob Poetl.
Antonio Daniels heard the contact from his seat.
No whistle.
With how this 4th quarter has gone, Pelicans were never likely to win, but when on earth is BI going to start getting the respect that he deserves from NBA referees?? – 9:05 PM
Brandon Ingram looks very poised with the ball in his hands. – 8:42 PM
Brandon Ingram hooping. – 8:41 PM
Pelicans trailed Spurs by as many as 8 points but pull to within 28-26 at the end of the first quarter. Good early minutes from Nickeil and Billy off the bench. Also, Brandon Ingram triple-double watch?
6 points
3 rebounds
3 assists – 7:34 PM
Brandon Ingram with a couple of great moves and finishes here in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM
Brandon INGRAM!
Hell of a spin move and dunk over another Spur!! – 7:12 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:10 PM
Howard Beck on the Pelicans: Maybe this season is all about evaluating the future of Zion and Brandon Ingram. I’ve had plenty of people say to me, they don’t think those two guys are well matched for each other in the long term. -via Spotify / November 10, 2021
