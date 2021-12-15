Pelicans discussed trading for Ben Simmons without including Brandon Ingram

Michael Scotto: I heard the Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps with the 76ers for Ben Simmons, league sources told HoopsHype. Brandon Ingram was not involved in the talks, I’m told, at least as of now. With Zion Williamson’s latest injury setback, it’s unclear how that could move the needle for the Pelicans in their efforts to land Simmons.

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Could Lakers Realistically Unload Russell Westbrook for a Star Like Ben Simmons? Piggybacking on reports from @Shams Charania and @Jake Fischer – if the Lakers inquired about Simmons, that means they dangled RW. Speculation ensues… bleacherreport.com/articles/29515… – 5:15 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram’s on/off advanced numbers are wild over the last 7 games.

On (256 minutes): 117.8 ORTG, 111.6 DRTG, +6.2 NETRTG

Off (85 minutes): 94.7 ORTG, 117.6 DRTG, -22.9 NETRG

Please go burn all “doesn’t make the team better” takes right now. pic.twitter.com/qfJn7Swyzd – 1:25 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

#Sixers have received an influx of calls for Ben Simmons to get a jump on today, league sources say. One GM I spoke with remains pessimistic any deal gets done. “Daryl [Morey] is asking for the moon. I’m not sure he even wants to trade him right now.” – 12:02 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.

More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:01 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

While more players are now trade-eligible, the #Sixers still don’t have a swift solution to the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 10:48 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

ICYMI, today is December 15th, when a good portion of the league becomes trade eligible. As a result, the Ben Simmons discussions are, reportedly, heating up

Should you expect something to happen immediately? I have my doubts, which I explained on Monday: dailysix.com/sixers-week-in… – 10:28 AM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

The 𝑢𝑛𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 start to NBA trade season has officially begun!

@Derek Bodner joins me!

🏀Who would make a good trade partner?

🏀Best/worst case Ben Simmons scenarios

🏀Maximizing Maxey

Christian Clark @cclark_13

“Just quick plays. Quick drives. Quick shots.”

Brandon Ingram is playing some of his best basketball in a Pelicans uniform over the past 10 games. How? By not being so deliberate. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:19 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, Youtube version. Among the topics, the Lakers have been linked to trade talk w/Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Are either realistic scenarios? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:

Questionable

Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness

Joel Embiid, Rib soreness

Out

Aaron Henry, G League

Paul Reed, G League

Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness

Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons

Jaden, Springer, Concussion protocol – 5:34 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram averages over last 7 games:

27.0 points

5.7 rebounds

6.0 assists (vs only 1.7 turnovers!!)

1.9 threes

1.1 steals

51.1 FG% / 35.1 3PT% / 81.0 FT%

He’s been an absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/57RbOrvtjT – 2:36 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans play Spurs to a draw through three quarters, but San Antonio pulls away in fourth, taking advantage of New Orleans scoring drought to begin final period. Brandon Ingram 27 pts to lead Pels. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/jYtuRgLj09 pic.twitter.com/SnlgWhhmK9 – 9:25 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Spurs 112, Pelicans 97

New Orleans got outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists in a losing effort. – 9:16 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Brandon Ingram put Doug McDermott in a poster with this dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/12/wat… – 9:15 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram hacked by Jacob Poetl.

Antonio Daniels heard the contact from his seat.

No whistle.

With how this 4th quarter has gone, Pelicans were never likely to win, but when on earth is BI going to start getting the respect that he deserves from NBA referees?? – 9:05 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Brandon Ingram looks very poised with the ball in his hands. – 8:42 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram hooping. – 8:41 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans trailed Spurs by as many as 8 points but pull to within 28-26 at the end of the first quarter. Good early minutes from Nickeil and Billy off the bench. Also, Brandon Ingram triple-double watch?

6 points

3 rebounds

3 assists – 7:34 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram with a couple of great moves and finishes here in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon INGRAM!

Hell of a spin move and dunk over another Spur!! – 7:12 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 6:10 PM

Howard Beck on the Pelicans: Maybe this season is all about evaluating the future of Zion and Brandon Ingram. I’ve had plenty of people say to me, they don’t think those two guys are well matched for each other in the long term. -via Spotify / November 10, 2021