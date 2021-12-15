ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans discussed trading for Ben Simmons without including Brandon Ingram

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkARl_0dNlLIEl00

Michael Scotto: I heard the Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps with the 76ers for Ben Simmons, league sources told HoopsHype. Brandon Ingram was not involved in the talks, I’m told, at least as of now. With Zion Williamson’s latest injury setback, it’s unclear how that could move the needle for the Pelicans in their efforts to land Simmons.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Could Lakers Realistically Unload Russell Westbrook for a Star Like Ben Simmons? Piggybacking on reports from @Shams Charania and @Jake Fischer – if the Lakers inquired about Simmons, that means they dangled RW. Speculation ensues… bleacherreport.com/articles/29515…5:15 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Betting odds on Ben Simmons’ next team if traded, per @betonline_ag

Trail Blazers: 7/4

Pacers: 2/1

Pelicans: 5/2

Knicks: 3/1

Celtics: 5/1

Lakers: 7/1

Nets: 10/1

Raptors: 10/1

Pistons: 12/1

Timberwolves: 12/1

Kings: 14/1

Cavaliers: 16/1 – 2:44 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram’s on/off advanced numbers are wild over the last 7 games.

On (256 minutes): 117.8 ORTG, 111.6 DRTG, +6.2 NETRTG

Off (85 minutes): 94.7 ORTG, 117.6 DRTG, -22.9 NETRG

Please go burn all “doesn’t make the team better” takes right now. pic.twitter.com/qfJn7Swyzd1:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7Mlm_0dNlLIEl00

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Fresh odds have surfaced on Ben Simmons regarding his next team. The Lakers are rumored to be interested in Simmons, but 5 teams have better odds, according to @betonline_ag:

FAVORITE – Blazers: 7/4

Pacers: 2/1

Pelicans: 5/2

Knicks: 3/1

Celtics: 5/1

LAKERS: 7/1 – 12:59 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

#Sixers have received an influx of calls for Ben Simmons to get a jump on today, league sources say. One GM I spoke with remains pessimistic any deal gets done. “Daryl [Morey] is asking for the moon. I’m not sure he even wants to trade him right now.” – 12:02 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.

More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad…11:01 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

While more players are now trade-eligible, the #Sixers still don’t have a swift solution to the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 10:48 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

ICYMI, today is December 15th, when a good portion of the league becomes trade eligible. As a result, the Ben Simmons discussions are, reportedly, heating up

Should you expect something to happen immediately? I have my doubts, which I explained on Monday: dailysix.com/sixers-week-in…10:28 AM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

The 𝑢𝑛𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 start to NBA trade season has officially begun!

@Derek Bodner joins me!

🏀Who would make a good trade partner?

🏀Best/worst case Ben Simmons scenarios

🏀Maximizing Maxey

🎧 on 🍎: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX

Everywhere else: https://t.co/JTqtPprnV1 pic.twitter.com/9Ls9TMGcJQ9:50 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p85Id_0dNlLIEl00

Christian Clark @cclark_13

“Just quick plays. Quick drives. Quick shots.”

Brandon Ingram is playing some of his best basketball in a Pelicans uniform over the past 10 games. How? By not being so deliberate. nola.com/sports/pelican…9:19 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, Youtube version. Among the topics, the Lakers have been linked to trade talk w/Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Are either realistic scenarios? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/RlkJKiKgnVI?t=…7:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:

Questionable

Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness

Joel Embiid, Rib soreness

Out

Aaron Henry, G League

Paul Reed, G League

Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness

Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons

Jaden, Springer, Concussion protocol – 5:34 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram averages over last 7 games:

27.0 points

5.7 rebounds

6.0 assists (vs only 1.7 turnovers!!)

1.9 threes

1.1 steals

51.1 FG% / 35.1 3PT% / 81.0 FT%

He’s been an absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/57RbOrvtjT2:36 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans play Spurs to a draw through three quarters, but San Antonio pulls away in fourth, taking advantage of New Orleans scoring drought to begin final period. Brandon Ingram 27 pts to lead Pels. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/jYtuRgLj09 pic.twitter.com/SnlgWhhmK99:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bzqgz_0dNlLIEl00

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Spurs 112, Pelicans 97

New Orleans got outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists in a losing effort. – 9:16 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Brandon Ingram put Doug McDermott in a poster with this dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/12/wat…9:15 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram hacked by Jacob Poetl.

Antonio Daniels heard the contact from his seat.

No whistle.

With how this 4th quarter has gone, Pelicans were never likely to win, but when on earth is BI going to start getting the respect that he deserves from NBA referees?? – 9:05 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Brandon Ingram looks very poised with the ball in his hands. – 8:42 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram hooping. – 8:41 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans trailed Spurs by as many as 8 points but pull to within 28-26 at the end of the first quarter. Good early minutes from Nickeil and Billy off the bench. Also, Brandon Ingram triple-double watch?

6 points

3 rebounds

3 assists – 7:34 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram with a couple of great moves and finishes here in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon INGRAM!

Hell of a spin move and dunk over another Spur!! – 7:12 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 6:10 PM

Howard Beck on the Pelicans: Maybe this season is all about evaluating the future of Zion and Brandon Ingram. I’ve had plenty of people say to me, they don’t think those two guys are well matched for each other in the long term. -via Spotify / November 10, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Sixers Eyeing These NBA Stars In Ben Simmons Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have not wavered when it comes to trade negotiations involving NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons requested a trade months ago, but the organization has not changed their asking price for him, as they are holding firm on what they want. Daryl Morey is holding out for an...
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA execs believe Simmons trade will involve 1 of 3 teams

The quasi-target date of Dec. 15 for possible movement on the Ben Simmons trade front has come and gone, and nothing seems to have changed in the Sixers' pursuit for a deal. We might be in for a long winter of more buzz, speculation, and general angst among fans over which front office will finally step up and lift this burden off Sixers fans' shoulders.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Antonio Daniels
Person
Aaron Henry
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Joel Embiid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets a facilitator in eventual Ben Simmons trade?

Windhorst: There’s been a number of rumors that have gone around the league in the last few weeks about Ben Simmons trade involving the Morey quarangular. That would be Philadelphia, Minnesota, the Kings, and the Rockets. … Let’s just say there has been a lot of discussion. I’ve had executives tell me that when Ben Simmons gets traded, it will include one or more of the quadrangular. Not that that’s where Ben Simmons would go, but they would probably be involved, because a Ben Simmons trade likely ends up being a multi-team deal. MacMahon: The Rockets have been much better lately, but they get ‘Hey, this is very early in a rebuild.’ So they’re trying to wedge their way in and get ammo for a rebuild, for sure.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#76ers#Twitter#Shams Charania#Jake Fischer#Lakers#Betonline Ag#Pacers#Timberwolves#Ortg#Drtg#Sixers#Gm
NBC Sports

Danny Green discusses why a Ben Simmons trade may not be soon

There’s something missing from the Sixers, and everyone knows what it is. Ben Simmons’ self-imposed absence is hurting the team, and wherever you are on his abilities on the court, he would certainly help the team as it’s currently constructed. GM Daryl Morey is holding fast to...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Simmons, Pelicans, Lakers, Harris, Magic

In the latest episode of the HoopsHype Podcast, Michael Scotto said he’s heard the Pelicans discussed a deal with the Sixers that would’ve seen New Orleans give up a series of first-round picks and swaps in exchange for Ben Simmons. The 76ers have been seeking an All-Star caliber player in any Simmons deal, but Scotto says Brandon Ingram wasn’t included in those discussions.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes on Zion Williamson: 'Everyone's trying to fry him'

We all know how much Zion has been struggling through this injury. What have you two been telling him throughout this process? Jaxson Hayes: It’s crazy, because everyone’s been trying to fry him. I know he’s trying to ignore all that stuff and do what he has to do. When we’re sitting at the game, people are yelling stuff at him. I just tell him, “Bro, they’re just mad because they’re not in your shoes.” That’s all you can tell him. We all know how much he wants to play. He’s doing all he can to get back right. But there’s nothing we can do until he’s healthy. We just have to be there to support him.
NBA
SLAM

REPORT: Pelicans Looking to Trade Draft Picks for Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons trade saga never seems to end, and this week a new team is reportedly interested in the Philadelphia 76ers forward. On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported via his podcast that the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in trading draft picks for Simmons. “I heard the Pelicans...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Spotify
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ 5-word response to Anthony Davis knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Anthony Davis

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade, the hope was that he’d carry their offense for years to come. While that may eventually happen, the All-Star forward is struggling this year. During the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Lakers legend Shaquille...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade reacts to Danny Ainge joining Jazz

Danny Ainge is joining the Utah Jazz front office just a few months after “retiring” from his role with the Boston Celtics. While it’s shocking for some, NBA legend Dwyane Wade couldn’t be more hyped up about it. Wade, who is a minority owner of the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy