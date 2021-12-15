Cole, Scott & Kissane Defending Yahama From False Advertising Suit Over Jet Skis

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Neal A. Potischman, Charles S. Duggan and James P. Rouhandeh have stepped in to represent Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, and its top officials in a pending securities class action lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 22 in California Northern District Court by Bottini & Bottini, accuses the defendants of knowingly misleading investors about Meta’s ability and willingness to monitor for misinformation and other harmful content. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:21-cv-09041, Perez v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

LAW ・ 8 DAYS AGO