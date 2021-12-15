ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Cole, Scott & Kissane Defending Yahama From False Advertising Suit Over Jet Skis

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Wednesday removed a false advertising lawsuit against Yamaha Motor Corporation USA and Yamaha Motor...

www.law.com

Law.com

Davis Polk Defends Facebook Parent Company Meta in Securities Suit Over Platform Misinformation

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Neal A. Potischman, Charles S. Duggan and James P. Rouhandeh have stepped in to represent Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, and its top officials in a pending securities class action lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 22 in California Northern District Court by Bottini & Bottini, accuses the defendants of knowingly misleading investors about Meta’s ability and willingness to monitor for misinformation and other harmful content. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:21-cv-09041, Perez v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Brennan, Harris & Rominger Removes Product Liability Lawsuit Against Samsung, Others

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Brennan, Harris & Rominger on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, and other defendants to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Oliver Maner LLP on behalf of Andrea Monroe. The case is 4:21-cv-00357, Monroe v. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

TransUnion, JPMorgan Chase Sued Over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. TransUnion, JPMorgan Chase and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The lawsuit was brought by Berry & Associates; and Armor Law on behalf of Natasha Ann Davis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05127, Davis v. Experian Information Solutions, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

McLain & Merritt Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Walmart

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at McLain & Merritt on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Jensen Law on behalf of Anallely Garcia De La Rosa. The case is 1:21-cv-05113, De La Rosa v. Walmart Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

PayPal, Others Sued Over Employment Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. PayPal Holdings and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, filed by Molden & Associates on behalf of Rhonda Washington Novak, pursues claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act as well as race discrimination and retaliation claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05119, Novak v. Insight Global, LLC et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Brennan, Harris & Rominger Removes Samsung Lawsuit Over E-Cig Battery Defect Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Brennan, Harris & Rominger on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Samsung SDI, a unit of the South Korean electronics giant, and other defendants to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Oliver Maner over an alleged defect in e-cigarette batteries, and is related to another ongoing lawsuit naming Samsung Electronics America as the defendant. The case is 4:21-cv-00355, Brewer v. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Travelers Sues Nova, Others Over Insurance Dispute

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, sued Nova Casualty Company and other defendants Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gray Rust St. Amand Moffett & Brieske, seeks a declaration that plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnity defendant Jacob Hitchcock for underlying person injury claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05123, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Nova Casualty Company et al.
ECONOMY
