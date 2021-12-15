Jaxson Hayes available

Jake Fischer: The Pelicans are going to be buyers as long as they have the realistic chance that Zion Williamson can come back healthy and soon. Jaxson Hayes is a name I’ve heard that they’re making available there.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy are back with the Pels after playing last night for Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/auphtkdjcx – 12:13 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans have recalled Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy from Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/ZNnaUBqP55 – 12:04 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Quick update on the young Pels’ performances in tonight’s Squadron game:

Trey Murphy: 18 pts, 11 rebs, 6 assts, 3 stls, 7-19 FG, 3-7 3PT

Jaxson Hayes: 17 pts, 12 rebs, 3 stls, 5 blks, 7-20 FG, 1-5 3PT

Jose Alvarado: 15 pts, 3 rebs, 4 assts, 4 stls, 7-13 FG, 1-5 3PT – 11:54 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Jaxson Hayes racks up his fourth healthy scratch in five games.

He has been buried on the bench for almost three weeks. – 9:28 PM

The New Orleans Pelicans, while awaiting Zion Williamson’s season debut, are still expected to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline, with an eye toward competing for the play-in tournament. Third-year forward Jaxson Hayes, the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, is now considered available for trade, league sources said. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021