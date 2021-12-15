ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency Theta Network's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Theta Network's (CRYPTO: THETA) price has increased 7.4% over the past 24 hours to $4.14, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 21.0% loss, moving from $5.03 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high...

