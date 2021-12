Golden State Warriors (23-5) at Boston Celtics (14-14) Friday, December 17, 2021. The Celtics host the Golden State Warriors as they continue their home stand. This is the second of a 5 game home stand for the Celtics. They won the first game against the Bucks on Monday. The Warriors are playing in the 4th game of a 5 game road trip. They last played on Tuesday at New York when Steph Curry broke Ray Allen’s 3 point record. They will complete their road trip on Saturday in Toronto.

