Here is the road construction going on in the Texarkana area report for our listening area. Interstate -30 – From King's Highway to Arkansas State Line, widening highway. Reconstructing and widening highway. Eastbound traffic moved to the outside lanes. The portion of the interstate in Texarkana has a lot of trucks entering the highway with this project kicking into high gear. There might be some delays on the east-bound lanes this weekend in the New Boston area with some AEP electrical construction.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO