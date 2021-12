The promise for most of these projects has that, given enough money and community support, a culture and brand can emerge from the ether. Such has been the pitch of Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC), which has become the break-out NFT project of the year as more users have raced to buy the pictures of monkeys and sent floor prices soaring to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Part of that value has been centered on the belief that BAYC can become a cultural touchstone, and the group took a big step toward that goal today, announcing that they’ve partnered with blockchain gaming unicorn Animoca Brands to release a Bored Apes-themed game next year.

