Can you solve our festive feast of four logic puzzles?

The concept of dressing for the holidays can often appear intimidating—velvet, sequins, and glitter are not for everyone. The key to remember is that a festive ensemble doesn’t necessarily entail head-to-toe green satin. The addition of one brocade blazer or a fancy shoe is enough to turn the items you wear on a regular basis into a holiday-ready ensemble. In addition, the way you wear things makes a massive difference. A red tank and burgundy leather skirt may not scream festive on their own, but when worn together, the connotation changes. To ease your transition into the season of merriment, we’ve recreated three festive looks that you can probably produce with things you already own—and, if not, shop our picks below.
Comments / 0