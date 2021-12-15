ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
﻿Current Dispute Over ICBMs Is a Quarrel Over How to Fine-Tune the Doomsday Machinery

By Norman Solomon
Nuclear weapons are at the pinnacle of what Martin Luther King Jr. called “the madness of militarism.” If you’d rather not think about them, that’s understandable. But such a coping strategy has limited value. And those who are making vast profits from preparations for global annihilation are further empowered by our...

The Shortwave Report 12/17/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana. From JAPAN- This weekend people in Taiwan are voting on maintaining a ban on US pork because it can contain ractopamine, a leanness-enhancing substance banned in 160 countries, including China and the European Union. Foreign ministers at the G-7 meeting agreed that China is using coercive economic policies. Australia and South Korea struck a defense supply deal and boosted military cooperation. The new $768 billion US defense bill includes $7 billion for deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region and $300 million to support the Ukrainian military. The US defense department ruled that the drone strike which killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan requires no accountability. The treated radioactive waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant will be discharged into the Pacific ocean through a tunnel in the seabed. The number of Covid cases in Japan remain relatively low.
China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
Biden's First North Korea Sanctions Seen as Symbolic

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration's first sanctions designations on North Korea are a largely symbolic move that will have little impact on the regime's human rights practices or its nuclear weapons and missile programs, experts say. Joshua Stanton, a Washington attorney who helped draft the North Korea Sanctions Enforcement and...
Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month.The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an...
‘He’s a traitor’: Democrat leads attack on Jim Jordan after he’s revealed as Meadows texter by Jan 6 panel

A Democratic congressman accused one of his Republican colleagues of committing treason on Wednesday as the fallout over the contents of text messages sent by members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump around January 6 continues.Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of the several states where Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud were centred, issued the accusation during an interview Wednesday evening on MSNBC’s Last Word.“Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he told presenter Lawrence O’Donnell.“He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United...
North Korea orders people to pay for candies as gifts from leader Kim Jong Un

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Local governments in North Korea are scrambling to make candies in preparation for a nationwide celebration of leader Kim Jong Un’s birthday in January, but the government is forcing hungry citizens to pay for it, sources in the country told RFA.
Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
