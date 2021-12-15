﻿Current Dispute Over ICBMs Is a Quarrel Over How to Fine-Tune the Doomsday Machinery

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana. From JAPAN- This weekend people in Taiwan are voting on maintaining a ban on US pork because it can contain ractopamine, a leanness-enhancing substance banned in 160 countries, including China and the European Union. Foreign ministers at the G-7 meeting agreed that China is using coercive economic policies. Australia and South Korea struck a defense supply deal and boosted military cooperation. The new $768 billion US defense bill includes $7 billion for deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region and $300 million to support the Ukrainian military. The US defense department ruled that the drone strike which killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan requires no accountability. The treated radioactive waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant will be discharged into the Pacific ocean through a tunnel in the seabed. The number of Covid cases in Japan remain relatively low.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO